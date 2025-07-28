Sarasota Opera Reveals Casts for 2025â€“2026 Season, Featuring LA BOHÃˆME, THE MERRY WIDOW & More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Sarasota Opera has revealed casting for its 2025–2026 season, marking the company's 67th year and the centennial of the historic Sarasota Opera House. Artistic director and principal conductor Victor DeRenzi and general director Richard Russell will lead a season that opens with Mozart’s Così fan tutte on October 31 and continues with the 2026 Winter Opera Festival, which will include Puccini’s La bohème, Lehár’s The Merry Widow, Verdi’s Il trovatore, and Carlisle Floyd’s Susannah.

Single tickets will be available online only beginning Friday, August 1, and in person or by phone beginning Tuesday, September 2.

2025–2026 Season

Mozart’s Così fan tutte will open the Fall season on October 31. Soprano Hanna Brammer returns as Fiordiligi, joined by mezzo-soprano Olivia Vote as Dorabella, soprano Virginia Mims as Despina, and baritone Filippo Fontana as Guglielmo. Jake Stamatis will make his role debut as Don Alfonso. The production will be conducted by Victor DeRenzi and directed by Stephanie Sundine, with designs by David P. Gordon (scenery), Howard Tsvi Kaplan (costumes), and Ken Yunker (lighting). Sung in Italian with English translations, it will run for five performances through November 15.

Puccini’s La bohème opens the Winter Opera Festival on February 14. Ashley Milanese will sing Mimì, with tenor Woo Young Yoon making his Sarasota debut as Rodolfo. Filippo Fontana returns as Marcello, Virginia Mims as Musetta, and Young Bok Kim as Colline. The cast also includes Brian Kontes (Benoit) and Hans Tashjian (Alcindoro). Victor DeRenzi will conduct and Stephanie Sundine will direct. The production runs February 14 through March 28.

Lehár’s The Merry Widow will open February 21 in a new production conducted by Anthony Barrese and directed by Katherine M. Carter. Raquel González will star as Hanna Glawari, with Jake Stamatis as Danilo, Sara Kennedy as Valencienne, and Patrick Bessenbacher as Camille. Scenic design is by Steven C. Kemp with costumes by Howard Tsvi Kaplan and lighting by Ken Yunker. The operetta will be sung in English with English surtitles for nine performances through March 27.

Verdi’s Il trovatore begins March 7 with Aviva Fortunata as Leonora, Lisa Chavez as Azucena, Victor Starsky as Manrico, and Ricardo José Rivera as Count di Luna. The production is directed by Marco Nisticò and conducted by Victor DeRenzi, with scenic design by Michael Schweikardt. Performances continue through March 29.

The season will close with Floyd’s Susannah beginning March 14. Hanna Brammer will sing the title role, with Jason Zacher as Olin Blitch and Jeremy Brauner as Sam. Jessé Martins will conduct and Martha Collins will direct, with scenic design by Keith Brumley. The production marks the 100th anniversary of the birth of composer Carlisle Floyd, who premiered Susannah in Florida in 1955.