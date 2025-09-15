Sarasota Opera Receives $30,000 Strategic Partnership Grant from Community Foundation

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Sarasota Opera has announced a $30,000 grant from the Community Foundation of Sarasota County, provided by the Martha Leiter and Nancy Streetman Fund II and the Allen Wirtz Nobbe and Jo Bowen Nobbe Fund.

The grant will support Sarasota Opera's Education Programs and help fund a special benefit event, The Aficionado Dinner, honoring the organization's leadership donors and celebrating the impact of their generosity.

Sarasota Opera's Education Programs engage thousands of Sarasota County students each year through live performances at the Opera House and in-school demonstrations for grades K–12. These experiences introduce students to the power of opera and offer opportunities to interact directly with professional artists.

“This generous support from the Community Foundation of Sarasota County helps Sarasota Opera continue its mission to inspire and educate through the power of opera,” said Richard Russell, General Director of Sarasota Opera. “By investing in arts education and community engagement, the Foundation is helping to ensure that future generations have meaningful access to the performing arts.”