San Diego Opera Presents Free Community Concerts in May and June

Celebrate the transformative power of the human voice and diversity within our community with these Equal Voices concerts.
San Diego Opera has announced three free community concerts through the Company's =Voices/Voces= (Equal Voices) program, an outreach program celebrating diversity through uniquely curated performances throughout the community. At these concerts, professional opera singers and musicians will present captivating Spanish-language works, traversing musical genres to enthusiastic crowds. The Company has three performances planned in May and June:
Mother's Day Concerts - featuring Radical Ensamble
Original information said this second concert was May 16. This is incorrect, the correct date is Wednesday, May 17.
¡Celebrando a nuestras mamás! - Música mexicana, canciones tradicionales con el conjunto de voces Radical Ensamble.
Sing me a Story/Cántame un Cuento" in partnership with Opera4Kids.
Les tenemos preparado una historia cantada, con ópera y el famoso grupo ¡Opera 4 Kids!
These upcoming concerts are made possible in part by the Office of Councilmember Vivian Moreno, City of San Diego District 8 and the Create Chula Vista Arts Grant. Attendance is free but guests should RSVP at sdopera.org/voices.