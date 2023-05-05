San Diego Opera Presents Free Community Concerts in May and June

San Diego Opera has announced three free community concerts through the Company's =Voices/Voces= (Equal Voices) program, an outreach program celebrating diversity through uniquely curated performances throughout the community. At these concerts, professional opera singers and musicians will present captivating Spanish-language works, traversing musical genres to enthusiastic crowds. The Company has three performances planned in May and June:

Mother's Day Concerts - featuring Radical Ensamble

Thursday, May 11, 2023, 6pm, Logan Heights Library, 567 S 28th St, San Diego, CA 92113

Wednesday, May 17, 2023, 6pm, San Ysidro Public Library, 4235 Beyer Blvd, San Diego, CA 92173

Original information said this second concert was May 16. This is incorrect, the correct date is Wednesday, May 17.

¡Celebrando a nuestras mamás! - Música mexicana, canciones tradicionales con el conjunto de voces Radical Ensamble.

11 de mayo, a las 6pm en La Biblioteca Pública de Logan Heights. 567 S 28th St, San Diego, CA 92113

17 de mayo, a las 6pm en La Biblioteca Pública de San Ysidro. 4235 Beyer Blvd, San Diego, CA

Sing me a Story/Cántame un Cuento" in partnership with Opera4Kids.

Wednesday, June 7, 2023, 5:30pm, Chula Vista Public Library, 365 F Street, Chula Vista, CA 91910

Les tenemos preparado una historia cantada, con ópera y el famoso grupo ¡Opera 4 Kids!

7 de junio en la Biblioteca Pública de Chula Vista a las 5:30 pm. 7365 F Street, Chula Vista, CA 91910

These upcoming concerts are made possible in part by the Office of Councilmember Vivian Moreno, City of San Diego District 8 and the Create Chula Vista Arts Grant. Attendance is free but guests should RSVP at sdopera.org/voices.