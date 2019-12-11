SAMANTHA BROWN'S PLACES TO LOVE Returns to PBS on January 11

Renowned travel expert Samantha Brown, host of PBS's two-time Emmy winning (Outstanding Host and Outstanding Travel/Adventure Program) series, "Samantha Brown's Places to Love," returns with her third season on Saturday, January 11 (check local schedule for exact date and times). This season, Samantha will take viewers to thirteen destinations, both in the U.S. and abroad, uncovering a deeper connection to travel by highlighting the people who are changing, challenging and strengthening the places they call home. Season 3 of "Samantha Brown's Places to Love" is sponsored by AmaWaterways , AAA Travel and Rocky Mountaineer.

"People often tell me that I have the best job in the world," says Brown, "and it's true, but shooting Season 3 of 'Places to Love' has been especially rewarding. I'm really excited to transport viewers all over the globe - from Europe to my home state of New Hampshire, and introduce them to the people and places that reveal the soul of each destination."

In the "Places to Love" Season 3 premiere, Samantha visits Hungary's capital, Budapest, and is captivated by the city's vitality and energy. After a taste of the local coffee culture in the opulent New York Café, Samantha learns why Budapest is called the "city of spas" during a dip at the famous Széchenyi Thermal Bath, one of the largest in Europe. The trip continues with a stop at the Michelin-rated Stand restaurant to sample their elevated take on traditional Hungarian Goulash before visiting the esteemed Franz Liszt Music Academy for a chat with renowned violinist Joshua Bell. Pursuing a musical theme, Samantha then enjoys skyline views atop the Aria Hotel Budapest, a hotel dedicated to music and musicians, before visiting Dohány Street Synagogue, the world's second oldest synagogue for a moving meeting with Chief Rabbi Róbert Frölich to learn about the rich Jewish history in this beautiful city.

In subsequent episodes, Samantha travels to The Florida Keys & Key West, considered the land of the eternal vacation, where she dines on authentic Cuban food at El Siboney and meets the strong community of conservationists who are making sure these beautiful islands exist for generations to come. Her first visit to New Zealand this season begins at Top of the South Island where she explores Marlborough Sounds aboard the Pelorus Mail Boat, helping to deliver mail to remote areas before boarding a helicopter to a Lord of the Rings filming location at the peak of Mount Olympus. Back in the States, during a visit to Phoenix, AZ, Samantha stops by Taliesin West, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, which served as Frank Lloyd Wright's winter home and architectural school, before visiting The Farm at South Mountain to receive the ultimate farm to table restaurant experience. Samantha also returns to her home state of New Hampshire, where she visits the world's largest arcade, takes a loon-spotting cruise on Squam Lake, and visits the scenic White Mountains region. The season ends with a journey back to Florida, to Miami, where Samantha tours Wynwood Walls, a unique outdoor destination featuring huge, colorful street murals by global artists, takes an airboat tour through the heart of the Everglades, and tours the unique Fruit & Spice Park, where over 500 global varieties of fruit, vegetables, spices and herbs are grown.

In season 3, Samantha also explores Sonoma County, the British Virgin Islands, Dallas, the Southern Finger Lakes of NY, Vienna, Auckland, and Maine.

"We are thrilled to support 'Places to Love' for a third season," said Kristin Karst, Executive Vice-President and Co-Founder of AmaWaterways. "Samantha shares many values with our company - most notable through 'Places to Love,' where she discovers the emotional heart of travel through the people who are changing, challenging and strengthening a destination. This past summer, we were thrilled to have Samantha officially christen AmaWaterways' new ship on the Danube, AmaMagna. She is a perfect fit as Godmother for this revolutionary ship that is challenging ideas of what river cruising can offer people IN SEARCH OF personalized travel experiences."

"AAA Travel is excited to continue exploring the world together with Samantha Brown, sharing our passion for travel and helping bring season 3 of 'Places to Love' to life," said Paula Twidale, Vice President, AAA Travel. "We hope that viewers will be inspired to visit new destinations or see familiar places through a new lens, and when they're ready to go, know their local AAA travel agent is ready to help them book their next adventure."

"We appreciate Samantha's engaging and authentic approach to sharing travel stories from around the world, and especially enjoyed 'Places to Love' when she visited Vancouver and Montreal in Canada," said Steve Sammut, President and Chief Executive Officer of Rocky Mountaineer. "Rocky Mountaineer showcases the best of Western Canada, so we're excited to partner with Samantha and hope that, together, we can encourage even more travelers to explore our vibrant towns, parks and country."

This summer, viewers will also have two exclusive opportunities to travel with Samantha Brown, courtesy of AmaWaterways, AAA Travel and Rocky Mountaineer. Rocky Mountaineer's "First Passage to the West" will take travelers on an eight-day discovery of the Canadian Rockies, May 17-24, with Samantha along for two days of the awe-inspiring journey. Travelers can also join Samantha for an ultimate French experience as she discovers a "Taste of Bordeaux" aboard AmaWaterways' AmaDolce, August 6-13. During this special cruise, Samantha will host dinners and share her insider tips and stories during engaging presentations. Visit AAA.com/SamanthaBrown for more information or to book your trip today.





