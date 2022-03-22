Russian Baritone Igor Golovatenko Stars In Tchaikovsky's EUGENE ONEGIN, Returning To The Met March 25

Tchaikovsky's tragic romance Eugene Onegin returns to the Met for six performances March 25-April 14.

Deborah Warner's production sets the story of unrequited love-based on the iconic verse novel by Alexander Pushkin-during Tchaikovsky's own time in the late 19th century. Russian baritone Igor Golovatenko, who returns to the company following his successful 2019 Met debut in Tchaikovsky's The Queen of Spades, sings the title role of the nobleman.

American soprano Ailyn PÃ©rez makes her anticipated role debut as the radiant heroine Tatiana. The cast also stars Polish tenor Piotr BeczaÅ‚a as Onegin's hot-headed friend Lenski, Armenian mezzo-soprano Varduhi Abrahamyan as Tatiana's sister Olga, and Estonian bass Ain Anger as Prince Gremin. American conductor James Gaffigan, who also returns to the podium for Mozart's Le Nozze di Figaro at the Met this April, leads Tchaikovsky's passionate score.

The March 25, April 2, and April 14, 2022 performances of Eugene Onegin will be broadcast live on Met Opera Radio on Sirius XM Channel 355. The April 2, 2022, performance will also be broadcast over the Toll Brothers-Metropolitan Opera International Radio Network.

Audio from the March 25 and April 14 performances will be streamed live on the Met's website, metopera.org.