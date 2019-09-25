Rhymes With Opera Hosts Annual Season Preview

Rhymes With Opera will host their annual Season Preview event on Friday, September 27, 2019 at 7pm at Cary Hall in the DiMenna Center for Classical Music, 450 W. 37th Street, NYC. This year's preview will feature excerpts from Rhymes With Opera's 12th season, including live performances of new works by Co-Artistic Directors Ruby Fulton and George Lam, and a sneak peek at Rhymes With Opera's revival of Adam Matlock's Red Giant, a chamber opera about three humans on an unknown journey through space as they escape an expanding sun.

In addition, the event will also feature video excerpts from last season's production of Daniel Thomas Davis's "The Impossible She". Guests are invited to enjoy performances from Rhymes With Opera ensemble members Elisabeth Halliday-Quan, Robert Maril, and Bonnie Lander, with pianist Christopher Wilson, as they enjoy food and drinks along with the music. The event is free, with a suggested donation of $20. Tickets can be reserved at www.rhymeswithopera.org.

Named as a "leading voice in the performing and commissioning of contemporary opera" by Parterre Box, and a company who "sits on the cutting edge of innovative repertoire" by Opera News, Rhymes With Opera is a New York City ensemble of singers, composers and instrumentalists dedicated to developing and producing new chamber operas. For more information, please visit www.rhymeswithopera.org

Rhymes With Opera is a New York-based ensemble of performers and composers that expands the repertory of contemporary opera by commissioning, developing and staging new chamber works.

Founded in 2007, Rhymes With Opera includes founding company members Ruby Fulton (composer); Elisabeth Halliday (soprano); George Lam (composer); Bonnie Lander (soprano); and Robert Maril (baritone). During the 2012-2013 season, Rhymes With Opera expanded to include a house band, the Rhymes With Orchestra, a chamber ensemble comprised of some of this generation's most exciting contemporary instrumentalists. With the addition of the RWOrchestra, RWO has become a self-contained contemporary opera machine, commissioning and producing works that can be performed whole-cloth by the company.

Since 2007, RWO has commissioned more than 17 new operas, ranging from one-minute "signature" pieces to evening-length productions. New operas commissioned and produced by RWO include Travis Sullivan's Three Modern Pieces, Thomas Limbert's Numbers / Dates, Jenny Olivia Johnson's Book of Gazes, Kathleen Bader's Leads, Douglas Buchanan's Goblin Market, David Smooke's Criminal Element, Adam Matlock's Red Giant, and Erik Spangler's Cantata For A Loop Trail, an outdoor hiking opera set in Gwynn Falls Leakin Park in Baltimore and Inwood Hill Park in New York City.

RWO has performed in Baltimore venues including Area 405, the 2640 Space, the City Arts Gallery and the Wind-Up Space, and in NYC venues including Roulette, the Cornelia Street Café, the National Opera Center, JACK, and the City University of New York. Since 2014 , RWO has regularly presented our mainstage productions in the intimate 124 Bank Street Theatre in New York City.





