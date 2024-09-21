Review: LUCIA DE LAMMERMOOR at Opera In The Heights

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Experience a tale of forbidden love set against the backdrop of the Scottish Highlands with Opera in the Heights' season-opening production of Lucia di Lammermoor. This timeless opera, known for its heart-wrenching story and mesmerizing score, promises to captivate Houston audiences with its profound emotional depth and stunning vocal performances. From soaring arias to the tender moments of romance and tragedy, this production beautifully brings to life one of opera’s most beloved works. A must-see for audiences of all generations, Lucia di Lammermoor is a testament to the power of love, loss, and the unmatchable beauty of the human voice on stage. Whether you're an opera aficionado or a newcomer, this production is sure to leave you spellbound.

Samantha Taylor, Oriana Falla, Arnold Livingston, John Allen Nelson and Chorus in Lucia de Lammermoor

Photo by Pin Lim Photography

Lucia di Lammermoor is a tragic opera by Gaetano Donizetti centered on Lucia Ashton, a young woman torn between love and family loyalty. She falls in love with Edgardo Ravenswood, a rival family member, while her brother Enrico has plans for her to marry someone else to secure their family's future. Lucia faces mounting pressure as tensions rise, leading to emotional and dramatic consequences. The Opera is celebrated for its expressive music, including Lucia's iconic "mad scene" and its powerful portrayal of love and conflict.

Opera in the Heights has an ambitious season ahead of them. With four productions to mount for this organization, it would be effortless for any tiny error to be forgiven. However, Opera in the Heights begins with enthusiasm and almost perfection with this production. This production is a feast both audibly and visually and left the audiences in shock at its performers' acting choices and vocal ability. A few times, I had goosebumps after specific arias and moments, leaving myself brimming with excitement. I quickly left, wanting to buy another ticket and treat other friends and family to this exquisite production.

Oriana Falla in Lucia de Lammermoor

Photo by Pin Lim Photography

The principal roles of this production are filled with performers who are experts in their craft. It is sometimes rare in the Opera world to find singers with superior acting abilities. However, Opera in the Heights has cast some fantastic people. In the challenging title role of Lucia soprano, Oriana Falla does a masterful job. Falla left many speechless, mainly as her character deals with the tumultuous nature of being confined to a potentially loveless marriage and the perceived betrayal of her love from her family's enemy, Edgardo. Falla was breathtaking, and her chemistry with both on- and off-stage partners was a sight. During the Act I duet with Edgardo, it was impossible not to feel the energy from Falla as she sang about her undying love. However, Falla shines the most in her Act 3 "mad scene," where for 15 uninterrupted minutes, Falla is singing for the high heaves, and in the intimate space that is Lambert Hall, one can feel yourself vibrating with her energy. If anything is worth the price of a ticket, it is Falla's phenomenal performance.

Her onstage partner in the role of Edgardo is Fallas real-life husband and tenor, Arnold Livingston. The simplest way to describe Livingston is as an operatic rock star. Livingston is the perfect foil for Falla with long hair, a motorcycle jacket, and the voice of an angel. While Livingston also left people speechless, he truly stood toe-to-toe with his wife. One felt his charisma ooze off of him as soon as he began singing, allowing audiences to feel his passion and love. About the Act, I duet again; Falla and Livingston deserve a medal for their vocal gymnastics and phenomenal portrayal. This performance only elevates the necessity for everyone to see this production.

Samantha Taylor and Oriana Falla in Lucia de Lammermoor

Photo by Pin Lim Photography

The conductor of this production and the Artistic Director of Opera in the Heights, Dr. Eiki Isomura, whipped up the smaller orchestra into a brilliant frenzy. It is usual for Donizetti's productions to feel light and frothy due to the composer's "Bel Canto" style. However, Dr. Isomura's passion for the art drove the more dramatic pieces to deeper and resonant levels. It is apparent Dr. Isomura knows his orchestra and his music; even if one were to glance as he conducts masterfully, one would see a performance of passion all on its own.

To wrap up, Opera in the Heights' Lucia di Lammermoor is an experience you don't want to miss. Between the sweeping romance, the stunning vocals, and the haunting beauty of the Scottish Highlands setting, this show has something for everyone. Whether you're a longtime opera fan or just curious, this production is a perfect way to see how powerful and moving live performance can be. It's a beautiful reminder of why Opera still captures hearts across generations.

Oriana Falla and Arnold Livingston in Lucia de Lammermoor

Photo by Pin Lim Photography

Opera in the Heights! 's production of Lucia de Lammermoor will receive four performances this fall. The evening performances will be at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, September 20, Friday, September 27, and Saturday, September 28, with a Sunday matinee performance on September 22. Tickets can be bought at https://www.operaintheheights.org/.

Comments