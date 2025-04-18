Renée Fleming Set to Make Tulsa Opera Debut in May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Operatic soprano and arts and health advocate Renée Fleming, one of the most highly acclaimed singers of our time, will make her debut with Tulsa Opera when she brings her popular Voice of Nature: The Anthropocene concert to town on May 10, 2025.

An international superstar famous for her ethereal voice and sophisticated, dramatic interpretations. Fleming has graced the stages of the world's great opera houses, concert halls, Broadway, and a wide variety of momentous occasions such as the Nobel Peace Prize ceremony, the Diamond Jubilee for Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace, and the original 9-11 Memorial. Her signature roles include the title role in Rusalka, the Countess in The Marriage of Figaro, Tatiana in Eugene Onegin, and Violetta in La traviata, and she has released over 50 albums covering the classical, Broadway, jazz, and indie rock genres. She is a 2023 Kennedy Center Honoree, winner of five Grammy awards and the US National Medal of Arts, a World Health Organization Goodwill Ambassador for Arts and Health, and, as of 2025, an inaugural member of the World Economic Forum's Global Arts and Culture Council.

"Renée Fleming's debut is a major coup for Tulsa and the cultural event of the season. As an arts and music town, we are proud to be able to attract world-class talent of Ms. Fleming's incomparable caliber," said Lori Decter Wright, General Director and CEO of Tulsa Opera. "She has chosen repertoire that will offer something for everyone, and we want everyone to have the chance to hear her. Renée Fleming is the type of artist you travel to New York. London, or Paris to hear, if you can get tickets at all, so it's truly special to have the opportunity to hear this incredible artist live, in our own backyards."

Fleming's concert, entitled Voice of Nature: The Anthropocene, was inspired by her 2023 Grammy Award-winning album, which was in turn inspired by her strolls in the land surrounding her Virginia home during the COVID-19 lockdown. It includes an original film created by the National Geographic Society to reflect the musical selections. The eclectic repertoire, handpicked by Fleming for the Tulsa audience, includes classical, Romantic, and contemporary art song, opera arias, selections from Carousel, Cole Porter, and the Icelandic singer/songwriter Björk, and a piece composed by Broadway's John Kander specifically for Ms. Fleming.

This one-night-only performance is scheduled for May 10, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. in Chapman Music Hall at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center and is followed by an exclusive reception in LaFortune Studio for Tulsa Opera. The reception is open to subscribers, including those who purchase a mini-subscription.

