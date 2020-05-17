Regina Opera Company Streaming Free Opera Performances
Regina Opera Company, which is celebrating its 50th season of great opera at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Academy of Brooklyn, has curated a collection of its best performance videos to help ease the strain of these difficult times.
It includes complete performances of La Traviata; and Hansel and Gretel; excerpts from Aida, Don Giovanni, Il Trovatore, Carmen, L'Elisir d'Amore, and La Boheme; and the complete February 2, 2020 Winter Concert, featuring operatic and popular favorites, as well as the world premiere of a quartet by 14-year-old composer Julian Raheb.