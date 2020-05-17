PROMETHEAN LIVE Programming Announced for the Week Of May 18

Promethean Live has announced its programming for the week of May 18.

Created specifically for young artists, the Promethean Live series is designed to cover basic industry principles including in depth discussions on audition arias, how ensemble contracts function, and provide an introduction to artistic administration and the structure of opera houses in both the US and Europe.

Classes take place on Instagram Live and on Zoom, where viewers can ask questions and respond in real time. See the schedule below for the week of May 18, and tune in to join the conversation!

MONDAY

Instagram Live 12:00 PM Eastern

Roberto Kalb hears hundreds of auditions each year as Resident Conductor and Head of Music at Opera Theatre of Saint Louis. He lends his expertise in this series of short classes breaking gown popular audition arias, and gives you tips on how to nail that big audition.

In this class, Roberto leads a detailed discussion exploring the popular audition aria "Che gelida manina" from La Bohème, with special guest David Lomeli.

Zoom 1:00 PM Eastern

Promethean Artists fitness consultant Chase Schaap of Incremental Gains creates fitness programs for artists working at companies including Deutsche Oper Berlin, The Metropolitan Opera, Lyric Opera of Chicago, and Oper Frankfurt.

Designed specifically for singers of all fitness levels, Chase will guide a 40 minute class through a series of bodyweight movements and stretching that focus on the foundations of breath and tension release. No equipment needed and no judgements passed. Reservation required: RSVP to info@prometheanartists.com

TUESDAY

Instagram Live 12:00 PM Eastern

Baritone Anthony Clark Evans' schedule usually sees him on the road for 80% of the season, working at the world's leading stages including San Francisco Opera, Lyric Opera of Chicago, and Opera Philadelphia.

In this class, he discusses the challenges of having a family while working on the road, how distance impacts his performance, and how his family deals with him being gone for long periods of time.

WEDNESDAY

Instagram Live 12:00 PM Eastern

As Editor in Chief at Opera News since 2003, F. Paul Driscoll oversees the content and production of the most circulated classical music magazine in North America.

In this class he'll talk all things media, including how to give a good interview and advice on how to take advantage of current trends.

THURSDAY

Zoom 11:00 AM Eastern

Promethean Artists fitness consultant Chase Schaap of Incremental Gains creates fitness programs for artists working at companies including Deutsche Oper Berlin, The Metropolitan Opera, Lyric Opera of Chicago, and Oper Frankfurt.

Designed specifically for singers of all fitness levels, Chase will guide a 40 minute class through a series of bodyweight movements and stretching that focus on the foundations of breath and tension release. No equipment needed and no judgements passed. Reservation required: RSVP to info@prometheanartists.com

Instagram Live 12:00 PM Eastern

At age 34, Elliot Madore's career has already spanned over a decade and includes appearances at the world's leading opera companies like the Metropolitan Opera, Opernhaus Zürich, and San Francisco Opera.

In this class he'll discuss how finding the right balance both onstage and offstage helps humanize the artist and the artform.

FRIDAY

Instagram Live 2:00 PM Eastern

Senior Director Of Artistic Programs at LA Opera, Vocal Casting Director at the American Symphony Orchestra, Bard Summerscape, and Bard Music festival, Joshua Winograde has built his career on knowing voices.

In this class he discusses his path to administration, advice on auditions, and insights into casting.





Related Articles View More Opera Stories

More Hot Stories For You