VIVALDI MEETS WERTHER: FOUR SEASONS to be Presented by Opera In The City 2021

Different art forms reframe and reimagine one another to form an original vision of two traditional works: united by their sense of drama, characterisation and feeling. The dramatic movements of Antonio Vivaldi's The Four Seasons interweave with Goethe's novel The Sorrows of Young Werther to bring its haunting story to life.

In Spring Werther arrives at the countryside, where he ecstatically enjoys nature and a new-found freedom. Soon after he meets Charlotte and falls in love, delighting in a Summer of romance and passion. But Autumn brings the arrival of Charlotte's fiancee Albert, and the boy's mood turns sombre. Alone in the unforgiving cold of Winter, Werther is unable to cope with this unrequited love.

With interactions between actor and violinist, this production develops the drama inherent in Vivaldi's music into a bold new reading of these two well-loved narratives. Just like in Goethe's novel, Charlotte is omnipresent and constantly in Werther's mind and her musical manifestation in this piece allows us a glimpse into his all consuming passion.

Director Pamela Schermann revisits this project, which previously had been performed in Vienna/Austria in 2013 and London in 2019, and created this theatre-film hybrid performance together with film maker James Scriven. The production stars violinist Alda Dizdari (Wigmore Hall, Cadogan Hall, BBC3 Radio, UK wide and international concert tours), and actor Samuel Lawrence (Theatre Royal Bath, Theatre503, Tobacco Factory, National Tours). Pamela Schermann's recent credits include Cry Havoc (Park Theatre) and the award-nominated production of Rimsky-Korsakov's Mozart & Salieri (Arcola Theatre, UK Tour).

Vivaldi meets Werther: Four Seasons is part of Opera in the City Festival at Bridewell Theatre, which champions new works, reimaginations and UK premieres by the most exciting British and International Artists. In this year, due to the COVID-19 situation and ongoing restrictions, Opera in the City Festival presents an online, theatre-film hybrid performance.

DETAILS:

VIVALDI MEETS WERTHER: FOUR SEASONS (Online)

Music: Antonio Vivaldi / Text: Johann Wolfgang von Goethe

Conceived by Pamela Schermann

A film by James Scriven and Samuel Lawrence

Dates: 1st - 31st August 2021 (running time: approx 65 minutes)

Venue: Online at https://www.opera-in-the-city.com/vivaldi-meets-werther-online

Tickets: Free (donations accepted)

Social Media: @TimeZoneTheatre, @OperaCityFest / fb: timezonetheatre

Web: www.opera-in-the-city.com