Photos: RIGOLETTO at The Santa Fe Opera

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



See first look photos of the Santa Fe Opera's new production of Verdi's Rigoletto directed by Julien Chavaz and starring Michael Chioldi, Elena Villalón, Duke Kim and Stephano Park.

In the court of the Duke swirls a storm of intrigue, lust and betrayal. Rigoletto the jester struggles in vain to keep his daughter from the Duke’s relentless desires. Vowing vengeance, he takes matters into his own hands only to become the unwitting punchline of a darker force.

Julien Chavaz will make his Santa Fe Opera directorial debut with this new production that draws inspiration from the rich allure of Renaissance paintings. Italian conductor Carlo Montanaro in his company debut leads the Santa Fe Opera Orchestra and a dynamic cast. Former apprentice and baritone Michael Chioldi is Rigoletto. Cuban-American soprano and 2024 Richard Tucker Career Grant recipient Elena Villalón makes her role debut as Gilda. Former apprentice and tenor Duke Kim undertakes the role of the Duke.

Tickets are available now until August 20, 2025 at santafeopera.org