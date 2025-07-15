 tracking pixel
Photos: RIGOLETTO at The Santa Fe Opera

Tickets are available now until August 20, 2025.

See first look photos of the Santa Fe Opera's new production of Verdi's Rigoletto directed by Julien Chavaz and starring Michael Chioldi, Elena Villalón, Duke Kim and Stephano Park.

In the court of the Duke swirls a storm of intrigue, lust and betrayal. Rigoletto the jester struggles in vain to keep his daughter from the Duke’s relentless desires. Vowing vengeance, he takes matters into his own hands only to become the unwitting punchline of a darker force.

Julien Chavaz will make his Santa Fe Opera directorial debut with this new production that draws inspiration from the rich allure of Renaissance paintings. Italian conductor Carlo Montanaro in his company debut leads the Santa Fe Opera Orchestra and a dynamic cast. Former apprentice and baritone Michael Chioldi is Rigoletto. Cuban-American soprano and 2024 Richard Tucker Career Grant recipient Elena Villalón makes her role debut as Gilda. Former apprentice and tenor Duke Kim undertakes the role of the Duke.

Tickets are available now until August 20, 2025 at santafeopera.org

Photo Credit: Curtis Brown for the Santa Fe Opera

Michael Chioldi, The Santa Fe Opera Chorus
Michael Chioldi, The Santa Fe Opera Chorus

Duke Kim Michael Chioldi, Le Bu, The Santa Fe Opera Chorus
Duke Kim Michael Chioldi, Le Bu, The Santa Fe Opera Chorus

Michael Chioldi, Stephano Park
Michael Chioldi, Stephano Park

Michael Chioldi, The Santa Fe Opera Chorus
Michael Chioldi, The Santa Fe Opera Chorus

Michael Chioldi, Elena Villal n
Michael Chioldi, Elena Villal n

Elena Villal n
Elena Villal n

Duke Kim
Duke Kim

The Santa Fe Opera Chorus
The Santa Fe Opera Chorus

Duke Kim, The Santa Fe Opera Chorus
Duke Kim, The Santa Fe Opera Chorus

Michael Chioldi
Michael Chioldi

Michael Chioldi, The Santa Fe Opera Chorus
Michael Chioldi, The Santa Fe Opera Chorus

Michael Chioldi, The Santa Fe Opera Chorus
Michael Chioldi, The Santa Fe Opera Chorus

Elena Villal n
Elena Villal n

Michael Chioldi, The Santa Fe Opera Chorus
Michael Chioldi, The Santa Fe Opera Chorus

Elena Villal n Michael Chioldi,
Elena Villal n Michael Chioldi,

Duke Kim
Duke Kim

Stephano Park, Marcela Rahal
Stephano Park, Marcela Rahal

Michael Chioldi,
Michael Chioldi,

Michael Chioldi, Elena Villal n
Michael Chioldi, Elena Villal n

Michael Chioldi
Michael Chioldi

Maestro Carlo Montanaro
Maestro Carlo Montanaro

Michael Chioldi
Michael Chioldi

Duke Kim, Kayla Nanto
Duke Kim, Kayla Nanto

Michael Chioldi, Le Bu, The Santa Fe Opera Chorus
Michael Chioldi, Le Bu, The Santa Fe Opera Chorus

Stephano Park
Stephano Park

Michael Chioldi, Elena Villal n
Michael Chioldi, Elena Villal n

Elena Villal n, Duke Kim
Elena Villal n, Duke Kim

Simona Genga, Elena Villal n, Duke Kim
Simona Genga, Elena Villal n, Duke Kim

Elena Villal n
Elena Villal n

The Santa Fe Opera Chorus
The Santa Fe Opera Chorus

Elena Villal n,The Santa Fe Opera Chorus
Elena Villal n,The Santa Fe Opera Chorus

Duke Kim Mary Beth Nelson Zaros, The Santa Fe Opera Chorus
Duke Kim Mary Beth Nelson Zaros, The Santa Fe Opera Chorus

Photos: RIGOLETTO at The Santa Fe Opera Image
L - R: Ryan Wolfe (Marullo), Michael Chioldi, Ryan Bryce Johnson (Borsa), The Santa Fe Opera Chorus

Elena Villal n, Michael Chioldi,
Elena Villal n, Michael Chioldi,

Le Bu
Le Bu

Elena Villal n, Michael Chioldi
Elena Villal n, Michael Chioldi

Elena Villal n Michael Chioldi, Marcela Rahal Duke Kim
Elena Villal n Michael Chioldi, Marcela Rahal Duke Kim

Elena Villal n Stephano Park Marcela Rahal
Elena Villal n Stephano Park Marcela Rahal

Elena Villal n, Michael Chioldi
Elena Villal n, Michael Chioldi

Elena Villal n, Michael Chioldi
Elena Villal n, Michael Chioldi




