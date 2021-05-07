Photos: Pittsburgh Opera Presents SEMELE

Pittsburgh Opera is presenting the first-ever Pittsburgh performances of George Frideric Handel's baroque gem Semele at its headquarters in the Strip District from May 8th through 20th.

Check out production photos below!

Semele is a timeless tale from Greek antiquity about the pitfalls of ambition, vanity, and making open-ended promises.

Stage Director Kristine McIntyre, whose most recent collaboration with Pittsburgh Opera was the critically-acclaimed 'film noir' production of Mozart's Don Giovanni in October 2019, is giving Semele a stylish Roaring Twenties Art Deco treatment.

Pittsburgh Opera is pleased to partner with Chatham Baroque for Semele. Founded in 1990, Chatham Baroque continues to excite local, national, and international audiences with dazzling technique and lively interpretations of 17th- and 18th-century music played on authentic period instruments.

Pittsburgh Opera will have live, socially-distant audiences at all six performances. Pittsburgh Opera is maintaining its comprehensive COVID-19 safety protocols, which it used most recently at its successful April performances of Charlie Parker's Yardbird including reduced seating capacity, mandatory mask wearing, health screenings and temperature checks for all people entering the building, and more. Full details are available on Pittsburgh Opera's COVID-19 Safety Protocols webpage.

All six performances are currently sold out, but there is room on the waiting list. The Friday, May 14th performance at 7:30PM will be livestreamed free of charge on both Pittsburgh Opera's YouTube channel and Facebook page. The livestream is sponsored by UPMC.

Patrons may sign up for the livestream at pittsburghopera.org/SemeleRSVP to both receive a reminder email before the broadcast with links to view the livestream and to unlock premium content, including the official program book and the Pre-Opera talk podcast.

Performance Schedule

· Saturday, May 8, 2021 8:00PM

· Tuesday, May 11, 7:00PM

· Friday, May 14, 7:30PM

· Sunday, May 16, 2:00PM matinee

· Tuesday, May 18, 7:00PM

· Thursday, May 20, 7:30PM

Cast and Artistic Team

Jupiter Aaron Crouch+

Athamas / Apollo Yazid Gray*

Semele Véronique Filloux*

Cadmus / Somnus Jeremy Harr*

Juno Maire Therese Carmack*

Ino Madeline Ehlinger*

Iris Meghan DeWald+

Conductor Antony Walker1

Stage Director Kristine McIntyre

Set Designer Carey Xu+

Costume Designer Jason Bray

Lighting Designer Todd Nonn

Projection Designer Lawrence Shea+

Stage Manager Alex W Seidel

Wig Artisan Nicole Pagano

Assistant Stage Manager Adrienne Wells

Assistant Stage Manager Margaret Shumate

Head of Music/Assistant Conductor Glenn Lewis2

Director of Musical Studies/Chorus Master Mark Trawka

​Associate Coach/Pianist James Lesniak

Assistant Stage Director Kaley Karis Smith*

For more information visit: pittsburghopera.org