Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Pittsburgh Opera Presents SEMELE

Semele is a timeless tale from Greek antiquity about the pitfalls of ambition, vanity, and making open-ended promises.

May. 7, 2021  

Pittsburgh Opera is presenting the first-ever Pittsburgh performances of George Frideric Handel's baroque gem Semele at its headquarters in the Strip District from May 8th through 20th.

Check out production photos below!

Semele is a timeless tale from Greek antiquity about the pitfalls of ambition, vanity, and making open-ended promises.

Stage Director Kristine McIntyre, whose most recent collaboration with Pittsburgh Opera was the critically-acclaimed 'film noir' production of Mozart's Don Giovanni in October 2019, is giving Semele a stylish Roaring Twenties Art Deco treatment.

Pittsburgh Opera is pleased to partner with Chatham Baroque for Semele. Founded in 1990, Chatham Baroque continues to excite local, national, and international audiences with dazzling technique and lively interpretations of 17th- and 18th-century music played on authentic period instruments.

Pittsburgh Opera will have live, socially-distant audiences at all six performances. Pittsburgh Opera is maintaining its comprehensive COVID-19 safety protocols, which it used most recently at its successful April performances of Charlie Parker's Yardbird including reduced seating capacity, mandatory mask wearing, health screenings and temperature checks for all people entering the building, and more. Full details are available on Pittsburgh Opera's COVID-19 Safety Protocols webpage.

All six performances are currently sold out, but there is room on the waiting list. The Friday, May 14th performance at 7:30PM will be livestreamed free of charge on both Pittsburgh Opera's YouTube channel and Facebook page. The livestream is sponsored by UPMC.

Patrons may sign up for the livestream at pittsburghopera.org/SemeleRSVP to both receive a reminder email before the broadcast with links to view the livestream and to unlock premium content, including the official program book and the Pre-Opera talk podcast.

Performance Schedule

· Saturday, May 8, 2021 8:00PM

· Tuesday, May 11, 7:00PM

· Friday, May 14, 7:30PM

· Sunday, May 16, 2:00PM matinee

· Tuesday, May 18, 7:00PM

· Thursday, May 20, 7:30PM

Cast and Artistic Team

Jupiter Aaron Crouch+

Athamas / Apollo Yazid Gray*

Semele Véronique Filloux*

Cadmus / Somnus Jeremy Harr*

Juno Maire Therese Carmack*

Ino Madeline Ehlinger*

Iris Meghan DeWald+

Conductor Antony Walker1

Stage Director Kristine McIntyre

Set Designer Carey Xu+

Costume Designer Jason Bray

Lighting Designer Todd Nonn

Projection Designer Lawrence Shea+

Stage Manager Alex W Seidel

Wig Artisan Nicole Pagano

Assistant Stage Manager Adrienne Wells

Assistant Stage Manager Margaret Shumate

Head of Music/Assistant Conductor Glenn Lewis2

Director of Musical Studies/Chorus Master Mark Trawka

​Associate Coach/Pianist James Lesniak

Assistant Stage Director Kaley Karis Smith*

For more information visit: pittsburghopera.org

Photo credit: David Bachman Photography for Pittsburgh Opera

Photos: Pittsburgh Opera Presents SEMELE
Maire Therese Carmack and Meghan DeWald

Photos: Pittsburgh Opera Presents SEMELE
Aaron Crouch and Maire Therese Carmack

Photos: Pittsburgh Opera Presents SEMELE
Aaron Crouch and Véronique Filloux

Photos: Pittsburgh Opera Presents SEMELE
Véronique Filloux and Maire Therese Carmack

Photos: Pittsburgh Opera Presents SEMELE
Jeremy Harr and Maire Therese Carmack

Photos: Pittsburgh Opera Presents SEMELE
Madeline Ehlinger and Véronique Filloux

Photos: Pittsburgh Opera Presents SEMELE
Madeline Ehlinger

Photos: Pittsburgh Opera Presents SEMELE
Aaron Crouch

Photos: Pittsburgh Opera Presents SEMELE
Véronique Filloux

Photos: Pittsburgh Opera Presents SEMELE
Jeremy Harr, Véronique Filloux, Yazid Gray

Photos: Pittsburgh Opera Presents SEMELE
Maire Therese Carmack

Photos: Pittsburgh Opera Presents SEMELE
Maire Therese Carmack

Photos: Pittsburgh Opera Presents SEMELE
Meghan DeWald

Photos: Pittsburgh Opera Presents SEMELE
Meghan DeWald

Photos: Pittsburgh Opera Presents SEMELE
Jeremy Harr

Photos: Pittsburgh Opera Presents SEMELE
Yazid Gray and Madeline Ehlinger

Photos: Pittsburgh Opera Presents SEMELE
Jeremy Harr, Madeline Ehlinger


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Branded Broadway Merch

Related Articles View More Opera Stories
Houston Grand Opera Announces Triumphant Return To Live Performances At The Wortham Theate Photo

Houston Grand Opera Announces Triumphant Return To Live Performances At The Wortham Theater Center

Disability-Led Vancouver Opera Company Raises Voices For Chronic Illnesses During The Pand Photo

Disability-Led Vancouver Opera Company Raises Voices For Chronic Illnesses During The Pandemic

VIDEO: Watch The New Trailer For Royal Operas CURRENT RISING Photo

VIDEO: Watch The New Trailer For Royal Opera's CURRENT RISING

Nashville Opera Brings CINDERELLA To Ascend Amphitheater Photo

Nashville Opera Brings CINDERELLA To Ascend Amphitheater


More Hot Stories For You

  • Gogh with Mom in Pittsburgh - Tickets Available!
  • Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre Unveils Its 2021-2022 Season
  • THE BAND'S VISIT to Mark the Return of Broadway in Pittsburgh in October 2021