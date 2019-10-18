Photo Flash: Get A First Look at RIGOLETTO at Edmonton Opera

In 1851, Giuseppe Verdi composed Rigoletto - an opera critiquing the abuse of power rampant in society (inspired by Victor Hugo's scandalous play, Le roi s'amuse). The world has changed in the nearly 170 years since the opera premiered, but conversations about exploitation and sexual violence still dominate news headlines across the world.

As the infamous court jester, Rigoletto earns a living by making fun of people's misery. So when his enemies seek revenge, they take the one thing Rigoletto values most: his daughter Gilda. What follows is a harrowing tale of greed, corruption, and violence that ultimately turns Rigoletto's own fate into a cruel joke.

Director Rob Herriot (Turandot, Cinderella, Hansel & Gretel) frames the classic story as a cautionary tale projected into the future. Costume designer Deanna Finnman has drawn inspiration from cyber-punk films such as Bladerunner to design stunning costumes that armour the characters against the violent world in which they live.

Rigoletto features an all-star cast from across Canada and the United States. Baritone James Westman, acclaimed by critics and audiences as Germont in La Traviata, sings the title role of the vengeful court jester. Soprano Sharleen Joynt and tenor Matthew White make their Edmonton Opera debuts as Rigoletto's daughter Gilda and the immoral Duke of Mantua.

Rigoletto will be sung in Italian with projected English lyrics. Performances are on Saturday, Oct. 19 (8 p.m.), Tuesday, Oct. 22 (7:30 p.m.), and Friday, Oct. 25 (7:30 p.m.) at the Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium. Adult tickets start at $29 and all youth tickets (17 & under) are $20.

Photos by: Nanc Price





