Paris Opera is Making Masks to Help People During the Health Crisis

France 24 has reported that during this time when performances are shut down, the Paris Opera is making masks to aid people during the health crisis.

Read the full story HERE.

Since early April, Christine Neumeister, the costume director of the Paris Opera, has been collecting masks 30 of her couturiers have made while locked down at home.

The first week they made 1,000 for the Red Cross and a Paris maternity hospital. The following week they made a similar number for the Salvation Army.

She shared, "we are drawing on the opera's stock of fabrics because getting fresh supplies is difficult,"

Check out the full story HERE.





Related Articles View More Opera Stories

More Hot Stories For You