Paris Opera Will Stream Ballets and Operas Through May

The Paris Opera will stream a selection of its ballets and operas on its website for free throughout March, April, and May.

The following productions will be available:

March 17 - 22: Manon (2020)

March 23 - 29: Don Giovanni (2019)

March 30 - April 5: Swan Lake (2019)

April 6 - 12: The Barber of Seville (2014)

April 13 - 19: Tribute to Jerome Robbins (2018)

April 20 - 26: The Tales of Hoffmann (2016)

April 27 - May 3: Carmen (2017)

March 17 - May 3: Cycle of Tchaikovsky's six symphonies played by the Orchestra of the Paris National Opera, conducted by Philippe Jordan

For more information, visit https://www.operadeparis.fr/.

The Paris Opera is the primary opera and ballet company of France. It was founded in 1669 by Louis XIV as the Académie d'Opéra, and shortly thereafter was placed under the leadership of Jean-Baptiste Lully and officially renamed the Académie Royale de Musique, but continued to be known more simply as the Opéra. Classical ballet as it is known today arose within the Paris Opera as the Paris Opera Ballet and has remained an integral and important part of the company. Currently called the Opéra national de Paris, it mainly produces operas at its modern 2,723-seat theatre Opéra Bastille which opened in 1989, and ballets and some classical operas at the older 1,979-seat Palais Garnier which opened in 1875. Small scale and contemporary works are also staged in the 500-seat Amphitheatre under the Opéra Bastille.





