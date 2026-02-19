Opera Orlando Unveils 2026 OPERAZZI BASH: A Night Under a Thousand Blossoms

🎭 NEW! Opera Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Opera & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Opera Orlando has announced that its second annual Operazzi Bash will take place on Saturday, October 24, 2026, in the DeVos Family Room at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts. The event will support the company’s education and outreach initiatives, including the Opera Orlando Youth Company and its Apprentice and Studio Artists programs.

Branded “A Night Under a Thousand Blossoms,” the event draws inspiration from Opera Orlando’s upcoming MainStage production of Madame Butterfly. The DeVos Family Room will be transformed with floral décor and lanterns, and the evening will include performances by members of the Opera Orlando Youth Company and Studio Artists. Grammy Award-winning baritone Gabriel Preisser, the company’s general director, will host the program.

“We are so grateful to Dr. G and the Aria Circle committee for continuing their amazing support and inspiring our Company via the Operazzi Bash,” said Preisser. “Last year’s inaugural Bash netted $80,000 specifically for our education programs and our new rehearsal space for those programs. This coming season is shaping up to be even grander with a fun mixture of ‘popera,’ Broadway, and opera selections along with a few surprises, of course.”

The event is chaired by Opera Orlando patron Dr. Francelis Gonzalez, known as “Dr. G,” who leads the Aria Circle fundraising committee. Organizers encourage attendees to incorporate floral-inspired fashion for the evening.

Sponsorship Information

Event and table sponsorships are currently available. Individual tickets will be announced at a later date. For more information, email info@operaorlando.org.