The Opéra de Paris announced that due to a strike regarding the proposed reform of the pension system, they have canceled the September 24 performance of Verdi's La Traviata.

The company is offering exchanges to another production in their 2019-2020 season, or giving out refunds.

Performances for La Traviata are all sold out and run through Oct. 16, 2019.

Catch a first look at the production.





