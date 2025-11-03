Opera Uncorked Brings Winners Of ROC OPERA Auditions To The Stage November 8

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Riverside Opera Company will open its 27th season with Opera Uncorked, an evening of arias and duets performed by winners of the recent ROC Opera Auditions, accompanied by the orchestra that has appeared on the stage of Carnegie Hall.

The program will feature an array of rising vocal talents performing works from the operatic canon. Lyric tenor William Groton, a versatile performer who has sung more than two dozen roles in over 35 productions, will return to the stage following engagements with Opera Pacific, Sacramento Opera, and the Houston Symphony Orchestra. He has also recorded with the Russian National Orchestra.

Boston-born soprano Stephanie Foster will make her Staten Island debut. A multifaceted musician and educator, Foster’s performance experience spans opera, musical theater, and concert work throughout the United States and Europe.

Brooklyn-based soprano Cassandra Douglas, who was raised in Kingston, Jamaica, will also appear. Douglas recently performed in Champion at Lyric Opera of Chicago and made her Carnegie Hall debut as a soloist with Vincerò Academy at Weill Recital Hall.

Rounding out the lineup is Korean-American baritone Will (June Young) Kim, a 2025 Tanglewood Fellow and accomplished composer and performer currently based in Germany. Kim has sung in productions across Europe, including La Traviata and Die Fledermaus, and will appear at Carnegie Hall in 2026 as part of the SongStudio program.

Further details about the program are available on the Riverside Opera Company’s Facebook event page here.

The performance takes place Saturday, November 8 at 8 p.m. at St. Teresa’s Church, 1634 Victory Boulevard, Staten Island, with free parking available. Tickets are $20 online at mytp.cc/e/143 and $30 at the door, while students and children may attend free of charge.