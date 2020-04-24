Opera UTEP Will Host Livestreamed Performance 'What is Opera? (Part 2)'

After last semester's successful "What Is Opera" showcase, Opera UTEP returns to bring you even more opera favorites that demonstrate what opera is. This semester's scenes will include selections from CARMEN, DON GIOVANNI, THE MAGIC FLUTE, THE BARBER OF SEVILLE, EL DUO DE LA AFRICANA, DIE FLEDERMAUS and more!

Stream the event on Facebook here!

Opera combines the unamplified human voice (miraculous, and mic-less!), high drama, farcical comedy, dance and more. Opera is romance, opera is vengeance! Opera is comedy, opera is tragedy. Opera is athletic, opera is elegant. Opera is highbrow and lowbrow. Opera is for everyone!

The show is directed by Cherry Duke. Student assistant directors are Consuelo Gonzalez, Emilie Merritt, and Antonio Motta. With pianist/vocal coach Dr. Esequiel Meza.

Opera UTEP features the University of Texas at El Paso's finest classical voice students. Opera UTEP is directed by Prof. Cherry Duke with coach and pianist Dr. Esequiel Meza.



TICKETS: Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, the company is producing these online performances as a service to the general public. However, if you wish to make a donation in lieu of your ticket purchase, it will be gratefully received. Please choose "Opera Gift Fund" when you give online at https://givingto.utep.edu/music.





