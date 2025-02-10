Opera Theatre Of Saint Louis: THIS HOUSE to be Presented at Works & Process

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Works & Process at the Guggenheim will present Opera Theatre of Saint Louis: This House by Ricky Ian Gordon, Lynn Nottage, and Ruby Aiyo Gerber, on April 6, 2025 at the Peter B. Lewis Theater at 7pm. Tickets start at $25.

See excerpts of the new opera This House-by composer Ricky Ian Gordon, with a libretto by Pulitzer Prize-winner Lynn Nottage and her daughter Ruby Aiyo Gerber-prior to the world premiere at Opera Theatre of Saint Louis in May and June 2025. Gordon, Nottage, and Gerber will participate in a moderated discussion and excerpts will be performed by artists including two originating cast members: mezzo-soprano Briana Hunter and baritone Christian Pursell.

A house is more than four walls and a roof; it is a keeper of memories and a witness to legacy. In This House, Zoe Walker returns home after many years away, to the Harlem brownstone her family has lived in since the 1920s. There, she asks her mother, Ida, and her brother, Lindon, to let her renovate the dilapidated building-but Ida and Lindon cannot let go of the past. The house is their whole world, and every room is full of ghostly voices and painful memories. As hidden truths about the family's legacy come to light, Zoe begins to realize that the secrets harbored within these walls are deeper and more profound than she ever dared to imagine.

