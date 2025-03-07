Opera Saratoga to Present 2025 Educational Tour Of FRIDAY KAHLO AND THE BRAVEST NINA IN EL MUNDO

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Opera Saratoga will present an Educational Tour of Frida Kahlo and the bravest niÃ±a in el mundo at schools and public venues throughout the Capital District.ï»¿

Frida Kahlo and the bravest niÃ±a in el mundo is an interactive children's opera composed by former Opera Saratoga General Director Joe Illick with libretto written by Mark Campbell. The story is about Mariana, a young girl living in Mexico City in the late 1940s. Mariana's family encourages her to have her portrait painted by the renowned artist, Frida Kahlo. Mariana is initially frightened, but is emboldened and charmed by Kahlo, the animals in her household including a monkey, a parrot and a dog, and a visit by the exuberant artist Diego Rivera. As Mariana sits for her portrait, she learns all about Frida's life, and begins to understand the meaning of bravery.

Frida Kahlo and the bravest niÃ±a in el mundo is adapted from the book "Frida Kahlo and the Bravest Girl in the World" by Laurence Anholt and was originally commissioned by Fort Worth Opera.

Acclaimed soprano Meghan Kasanders (The Consul, 2017) returns to Opera Saratoga for her directorial debut and is joined by Music Director Parker Konkle, who was a Festival Artist in summer 2024. This opportunity for young artists to experience leading a production fits in with Opera Saratoga's mission to educate artists as well as audiences - supporting them at every stage of their artistic development. Kasanders says, "Opera Saratoga has been a home for me. I've been a singer in the young artist program, a principal artist, an assistant director, and now a director. Each role has enriched my artistic journey and the skills I've gained along the way are ones I will carry with me, both on and off the stage.

The 45-minute opera explores the art of Frida Kahlo as well as themes of courage and family. The opera is appropriate for ages 5-11. In March 2026, Opera Saratoga will produce another children's opera. Reach out to info@operasaratoga.org to bring the opera to you!

Four remaining public performances include:

Saturday, March 8 at 11AM

Albany Institute of History & Art

125 Washington Ave.

Albany, NY

Free with Admission

Saturday, March 8 at 2PM

Brookside Museum

21 Fairground Ave.

Ballston Spa, NY

Free with Registration

Saturday, March 22 at 11AM

The Hyde Collection

161 Warren Street

Glens Falls, NY

Free

Thursday, March 27 at 11AM

Troy Savings Bank Music Hall

30 2nd St.

Troy, NY

$5 tickets

Please note this is a school matinee.

