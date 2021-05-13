Opera Saratoga Announces 60th Anniversary Season QUIXOTIC OPERA

Opera Saratoga's 60th Anniversary Season presents QUIXOTIC OPERA: a concert of scenes from operas inspired by Cervantes' novel, presented in partnership with Pitney Meadows Community Farm on June 24 and 25, 2021 at 7pm. Working closely with a team of medical professionals and a dedicated COVID Safety Officer, Opera Saratoga is committed to bringing audiences and artists together safely for the 2021 Summer Festival, which will be produced outdoors during June and July in partnership with the Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC), Saratoga Spa State Park, and Pitney Meadows Community Farm to provide three unique performance spaces for audiences to safely enjoy two fully staged productions and a special concert. https://www.operasaratoga.org/

The program, under the music direction of Laurie Rogers, will feature scenes from Don Quichotte chez la Duchesse (1743) by Joseph Bodin de Boismortier and Charles Simon Favart; Die Hochzeit des Camacho (1827) by Felix Mendelssohn and Friedrich Voigts; Il furioso all'isola di San Domingo (1833) by Gaetano Donizetti and Jacopo Ferretti; Don Quixote (1898) by Wilhelm Kienzl; La Venta de Don Quijote (1902) by Ruperto Chapí and Carlos Fernandez Shaw; Don Quichotte (1910) by Jules Massenet and Henri Caïn; and El retablo de maese Pedro (1923) by Manuel de Falla. Two performances are scheduled on June 24th and 25th at 7pm.

All tickets: $50 (two-person pod). Opera Saratoga Members should call 518.584.6018 for member priority tickets. As of May 10th, tickets will be available to the public online at www.spac.org