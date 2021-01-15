Opera Orlando's Encore Performance of DIE FLEDERMAUS: THE REVENGE OF THE BAT Extended

Audiences have been raving about the Opera Orlando ENCORE! presentation of Johann Strauss (ii)'s Die Fledermaus: The Revenge of the Bat recorded live on December 17 and 19 in the Walt Disney Theater at Dr. Phillips Center. The response to this COVID-conscious, Orlando-centric, and ridiculously fun interpretation of Strauss's beloved operetta has been so overwhelming, in fact, that the Opera is extending it one more week. If you still haven't taken advantage of this opportunity to see the first live indoor opera production in the U.S. since March 2020, get access now through 7 p.m. on Friday, January 22, 2021.

The Opera Orlando ENCORE! series features broadcasts of the 2020-21 season MainStage shows after the live performances. See the show in person and then enjoy it all over again online.

Die Fledermaus: The Revenge of the Bat

An Opera Orlando ENCORE! presentation

Recorded live from Walt Disney Theater

At Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

Featuring musicians from the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra

Available NOW through 7 p.m., Friday, January 22, 2021

Access: $25 per household

