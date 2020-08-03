Opera Orlando to Present Fifth Anniversary Party A GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGING

Opera Orlando celebrates five years, Sunday, September 20 at 2 p.m. Opera Orlando's virtual Fifth Anniversary Party: A Grand Night for Singing will be livestreamed from Casa Feliz Historic Home Museum, complete with "red carpet" coverage, incredible singers, special guests, a silent auction, and a look back on a grand five seasons of opera in Orlando. Donate now to be a part of the broadcast online via the Company's YouTube channel.

"In addition to highlighting how far the company has come in just five years, we are also looking forward to our 2020-21 season, with the goal of raising $30,000. Our anniversary party caps off Opera Orlando's saummer online offerings, as well as marking the end of the United Arts of Central Florida's Empower the Arts Campaign," states executive director Gabriel Preisser. "We appreciate being included in this matching campaign, and I am excited to host our anniversary party where we will hopefully reach our fundraising goal. It is going to be a lot of fun connecting with our audience online, and of course, featuring incredible talent. We all know no one throws a party like the Opera!"



Metropolitan Opera singer and internationally acclaimed bass-baritone Gregg Baker headlines a stellar quartet that includes Cuban soprano Laura León, who brought the house down as the four heroines in the 2018-19 Tales of Hoffmann; powerhouse mezzo-soprano Robyn Rocklein, who is part of the 2020-21 season, taking on the role of the scary-fun Witch in Hansel & Gretel; and international tenor David Margulis, who was the fiery lover, Ernesto, in Opera Orlando's inaugural season production of Don Pasquale. World-class pianist Robin Stamper accompanies, with executive director and Grammy award-winning baritone Gabriel Preisser as the host.

Donate $75 today for exclusive access to Opera Orlando's virtual Fifth Anniversary Party on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at 2 p.m. Donations made through the United Arts 2020 Empower the Arts Campaign, a new fundraiser designed to help support small and midsize arts and cultural organizations in Orange County, will be eligible for a 15% match by United Arts, with all administrative fees waived. The campaign runs from July 15 to September 15, 2020 with a goal to collectively raise $162,000. Opera Orlando is honored to be a participating organization and hopes to surpass its individual goal of raising $30,000. Gifts can be made online at the United Arts (https://unitedarts.cc/empowercampaign/).

Opera Orlando continues to connect with its audience through all its summer virtual offerings. "Like" Opera Orlando's Facebook page for event schedules and updates, then subscribe to Opera Orlando's YouTube Channel for all archived episodes, concerts, and more.

