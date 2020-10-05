Opera Orlando Announces ON THE TOWN Series

The series will feature the world premiere of Death of Ivan Ilych and more!

As a complement to Opera Orlando's 2020-21 "On the Mainstage" series that includes Die Fledermaus: The Revenge of the Bat, Hansel & Gretel, and Carmen, the Opera announces its "On the Town" series, featuring original productions throughout the City Beautiful. "Our audiences have come to expect interesting and unexpected productions in interesting and unexpected venues through our "On the Town" offerings, and this season we promise to continue to deliver just that," says executive director Gabriel Preisser. "While continuing to put the health and safety of our audiences, casts, production teams, and staff at the forefront of our planning, we have an incredible line-up this season, including a preview of the Company's first commissioned opera, The Secret River."

The Secret River is a one-act chamber opera for all audiences, based on the young adult book by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Marjorie Kinnan Rawlings. With a libretto by Pulitzer Prize and Grammy award-winner Mark Campbell and music by University of Central Florida Pegasus professor Stella Sung, the piece was recently awarded a $10,000 commissioning grant for female composers administered through OPERA America to aid in its development.

The Secret River is set in Central Florida during the Great Depression, and it follows the journey of a young girl named Calpurnia, sung by studio artist Kyaunnee Richardson, as she searches for a way to help her family and small town survive desperate times. It is a story for all ages, demonstrating the power of trusting one's imagination and the goodness within us all. Audiences will have two opportunities to get a glimpse of how an opera comes together, as selections of the opera will be presented to the public in piano

and orchestra workshops. Admission is FREE for both events, but due to CoVid-19, seating will be limited.

The Secret River a?? PIANO WORKSHOP

Sunday | January 17, 2021 at 3 p.m.

OPERA ORLANDO ON BROADWAY

406 E Amelia Street | Orlando, FL 32803

The Secret River a?? ORCHESTRA WORKSHOP

Sunday | May 2, 2021 at 3 p.m.

THE PLAZA LIVE

425 N Bumby Avenue | Orlando, FL 32803

In February, Opera Orlando will present the world premiere of Death of Ivan Ilych in partnership with Thompson Street Opera Company. Based on Tolstoy's masterpiece novella of the same name, Death of Ivan Ilych is a one-act chamber opera composed by John Young with a libretto by Alan Olejniczak. The opera was written as a response to the composer's own battle with cancer and the very real prospect of dying. It is a poignant meditation and exploration of life and death. The opera will be performed onsite in the Orlando Museum of Art Grand Gallery Hall, featuring musicians from the Alterity Chamber Orchestra. Tickets include pre-show drinks and light appetizers, as well as a post-show dessert reception. The performance will be in English and run approximately ninety minutes with no intermission. Tickets go on sale soon, and in consideration of CoVid-19, seating will be limited.

Death of Ivan Ilych a?? WORLD PREMIERE

Friday | February 19, 2021 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday | February 21, 2021 at 5 p.m.

ORLANDO MUSEUM OF ART

2416 N. Mills Avenue | Orlando, FL 32803

The "On the Town" series concludes with As One, a timely and powerful story about a transgender woman, highlighting the very human desire for self-fulfillment, authenticity and inner peace. A one-act chamber opera composed by Laura Kaminsky with a libretto by Mark Campbell and Kimberly Reed, As One is a coming-of-age story featuring two voices: Hannah after, mezzo-soprano, and Hannah before, baritone. They share the part of a sole transgender protagonist. With empathy and humor, they trace Hannah's experiences from her youth in a small town to her college years, and finally, traveling alone.

to a different country, where she realizes her truth. Since its world premiere production in 2014, As One has been produced more than 40 times. According to OPERA America magazine, it is the most produced contemporary opera in North America of the last four years. Sung in English, the piece is being presented at Orlando Ballet's new facility adjacent to Loch Haven Park, coinciding with the 2021 Orlando International Fringe Festival. Tickets go on sale soon, and due to CoVid-19, social distancing will still be in place.

As One

Friday | May 21, 2021 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday | May 23, 2021 at 2 p.m.

HARRIETT'S ORLANDO BALLET CENTRE

600 N. Lake Formosa Drive | Orlando, FL 32803

Opera Orlando has a lot in store for audiences in the 2020-21 season, while putting audience safety in regard to CoVid-19 first. The Company has been continuously monitoring the development of the virus and is taking a conservative and considered approach to producing live theater for the season. The Company has been working closely with Dr. Phillips Center on safety protocols and procedures for MainStage performances, as well as developing its own policies and standards for rehearsals, Opera Orlando Youth Company classes, and other events hosted by the Company at Opera Orlando on Broadway. For the "Opera on the Town" series, Opera Orlando is coordinating with each venue directly to implement the most comprehensive and appropriate procedures. CDC recommendations, local official guidance, and input from Company partner Orlando Health have all been incorporated into a robust plan, with the goal of protecting and reducing the risk of infection for audience members, cast and production teams, staff, and volunteers.

Stay up to date with Opera Orlando's season online at www.operaorlando.org, and get your season tickets for the Opera on the MainStage series at Dr. Phillips Center's Bill & Mary Darden Box Office (445 S. Magnolia Avenue, Orlando), online at ww.drphillipscenter.org, or by calling (407) 839-0119, ext. 0. "Like" or "follow" Opera Orlando's Facebook page for event schedules and updates, and subscribe to Opera Orlando's YouTube channel for all online content.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You