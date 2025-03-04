Opera Maine to Present SWEENEY TODD- THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Opera Maine will present Stephen Sondheim's Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, a tale of vengeance, love, and dark humor that has captivated audiences for decades. This chilling masterpiece will take the stage at Merrill Auditorium in Portland on July 24 & 27, featuring world-class operatic talent.

Opera Maine's production will feature an outstanding cast, led by internationally acclaimed baritone Michael Mayes in the title role of Sweeney Todd. Mayes, renowned for his powerful performances in dramatic roles, will bring his signature intensity to the vengeful barber. Soprano Mela Dailey will star as the deviously enterprising Mrs. Lovett, whose infamous meat pies play a central role in the story.

Joining them is bass-baritone David Pittsinger as the sinister Judge Turpin, along with mezzo-soprano Megan Marino as Lucy Barker. Tenor Michael Adams will portray the passionate young sailor Anthony, with soprano Mary Feminear as his love interest, Johanna. Additional cast members include Nicholas Nestorak as Beadle Bamford and David Marino as Tobias. Maxwell Levy will sing the role of Adolfo Pirelli. Conductor Israel Gursky will bring Sondheim's brilliant score to life with the Opera Maine orchestra.

“Sweeney Todd is a masterpiece that blends hauntingly beautiful music with a gripping narrative,” said Dona D. Vaughn, Artistic Director of Opera Maine. “Our production will draw audiences into the darkly comedic world that Sondheim so brilliantly created.”

With its lush orchestrations, intricate harmonies, and dramatic storytelling, Sweeney Todd remains one of the most celebrated works in musical theater and opera. Opera Maine's production will feature stunning visual designs by two-time Tony Award winner Christopher Akerlind, Costume Designer Daniel James Cole, and hair and make-up designed by Joel Schaeffer.

Sweeney Todd

by Stephen Sondheim, Book by Hugh Wheeler

Thursday, July 24 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 27 at 2:30 p.m.

Pre-Curtain Presentation by Opera Maine dramaturg Calien Lewis one-hour before performances.

Merrill Auditorium tickets: $35 – $165 (plus service fees)

(207) 842-0800 or www.porttix.com

