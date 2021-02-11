Opera Fuoco Releases Mini-Series FIGARO IN THE CITY On Marquee TV

Conceived by Opera Fuoco Artistic Director David Stern and presented in partnership with Marquee TV, Figaro in the City is a modern-day retelling of Mozart's The Marriage of Figaro. Filmed in playback to allow for theatrical intimacy and the safety of the cast during the Covid-19 pandemic, the camera itself becomes a character, reacting to each turn of the plot. As the instrumentalists and conductor disappear, the characters move fluidly from the opening opera rehearsal atmosphere to a real-life scenario. As with a television series, each episode of Figaro in the City utilizes cliffhangers to leave the audience waiting to see what happens next and heightening the dramatic tension of the plot, all the while remaining faithful to Mozart's original score. Conductor David Stern collaborated with videographer and stage-director Alexandre Camerlo to forge the artistic direction of this contemporary adaptation of the 18th-century classic.

Air Date: Premieres on February 14, 2021 at 7pm EST on Marquee TV

Creative Team: David Stern (Artistic Director & Conductor), Alexandre Camerlo (Director & Videographer)

Cast: Members of the Opera Fuoco Young Artists program

Olivier Gourdy (Figaro), Dania El Zein (Susanna), Matthieu Walendzik (Count), Cyrielle Ndjiki Nya (Countess), Alexia Macbeth (Cherubino), Laurent Naouri (Bartolo), Anne-Lise Polchlopek (Marcellina), Julie Goussot (Barbarina), Marco Angioloni (Basilio / Curzio), Adrien Fournaison (Antonio), Charlotte Gauthier (Piano), André Henrich (Guitar, continuo), Katharina Wolff (Violin)

Sound Design: Label Aparté

Instrumentation: Piano, Baroque Guitar and Violin

About Opera Fuoco

Opera Fuoco, the Paris-based international opera company is dedicated to lyric repertoire from the mid-18th century to the present. Founded and directed by American conductor David Stern in 2003, Opera Fuoco combines an ambitious young artist program and international performance season with one of the most versatile instrumental ensembles in Paris. Its growing worldwide reputation as a launchpad for young singers has made it one of the most sought-after young artist programs in France. In its 10-years of existence, Opera Fuoco's Young Artist Program has trained approximately 40 singers from 10 different countries.

Opera Fuoco, a non-for-profit organization, is supported by the French Ministry of Culture, several private foundations, and a Friends Circle.

About David Stern

David Stern's musical leadership spreads across three continents. Whether conducting a romantic opera, a baroque oratorio or a classical symphony, teaching vocal master classes or defending cultural activities, David Stern keeps his musicians, students and audiences riveted by sharing his strong musical convictions and his belief that music is relevant and indeed essential in today's world. He is the founder and director of Opera Fuoco, the Paris-based international opera company and young artist program dedicated to lyric repertoire from the mid-18th century to the present, chief conductor of the Palm Beach Opera in Florida, artistic adviser and chief conductor of the Shanghai Baroque Festival and director of the newly founded Heifetz Baroque Program in Staunton Virginia. Since 2016, he has been the co-chair of the jury of the Shanghai Isaac Stern International Violin Competition, where he and his siblings continue his father Isaac Stern's legacy of investing in the next generation of violinists.

About Marquee TV

Launched in 2018, Marquee TV (www.marquee.tv) is the on-demand streaming platform dedicated to global arts and culture. Serving up a world-class catalogue of contemporary and classic masterpieces, including dance, opera, music, theatre, and documentaries, Marquee TV has been designed for a growing digital audience of determined culture lovers and the arts-curious.

Founded by a team of media tech entrepreneurs who were also behind the BBC's iPlayer and the ground-breaking U.S. platform TenduTV, Marquee TV is available on iOS and Android apps, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire, Comcast X1, Cox, Smart TVs and additional platforms. Premium subscription pricing in the U.S. is $8.99 a month or $89.99 for one year.

Learn more at https://www.marquee.tv/ and follow along @MarqueeArtsTV on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.