Opera Colorado Launches 2025â€“26 Season with LA TRAVIATA and MADAMA BUTTERFLY

Opera Colorado will open ticket sales for its highly anticipated 2025–2026 Season on Monday, August 4 at 10:00 a.m. MDT.

The season marks the debut of Barbara Lynne Jamison as Ellie Caulkins General Director & CEO and features fully staged productions of Verdi’s La traviata (November 1–9, 2025) and Puccini’s Madama Butterfly (May 2–10, 2026), both presented at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House.

The season begins with La traviata, directed by Marco Nisticò and conducted by Ari Pelto, in a co-production with Boston Lyric Opera. Soprano Sara Gartland stars as Violetta, alongside Ben Reisinger as Alfredo and Weston Hurt as Germont. The season concludes with Madama Butterfly, directed by Mo Zhou, featuring soprano Eri Nakamura in her company debut as Cio-Cio-San, and Joseph Dennis as Pinkerton.

This season also celebrates the 20th anniversary of the Ellie Caulkins Opera House and Ari Pelto’s 10th season as Music Director. In addition, Opera Colorado is partnering with True Tickets to offer secure, digital ticketing for the first time.

Tickets start at $39 ($47 with fees), and on August 4 only, purchasers will receive one free drink voucher per ticket using promo code FREEDRINK26. More information and tickets are available at operacolorado.org or by calling 303-468-2025.