On Site Opera Initiates Search For New Artistic Director

On Site Opera, the nation's leading opera company specializing in site-specific productions, has announced its search for a new Artistic Director as founder Eric Einhorn prepares to step down from the role at the end of the year. To ensure a successful transition and continue its trajectory of growth and success, On Site Opera has partnered with Management Consultants for the Arts to identify a dynamic candidate who will contribute to the company's artistic vision next season and beyond, alongside General Director / CEO Piper Gunnarson and its Music Director Geoff McDonald.

As the preeminent organization for impressively conceived site-specific productions, On Site Opera has established a prominent position within the national opera community and a vital contributor to New York City's performing arts landscape. The selection of a new Artistic Director will play a pivotal role in shaping the company's artistic aesthetic, while nurturing extraordinary talent, and spearheading the next phase of its development. Now, guided by the newly appointed General Director/CEO, Piper Gunnarson, who has served as the company's Executive Director since 2017, On Site Opera is poised to forge ahead, reimagining the transformative potential of opera while honoring its origins and revitalizing its future artistic direction in innovative ways.

“Every organization begins with its founder's vision, and Eric has undeniably established an extraordinary artistic vision and aesthetic for On Site Opera,” notes Gunnarson. “Over the past 11 years, our growth has been remarkable, with an expanding team of stakeholders, all contributing to this vision. Together, we have built a robust foundation of artistic process and institutional structure that will support our incoming Artistic Director, and we eagerly anticipate welcoming a new voice to join us in shaping the next phase of our artistic programming."

ABOUT ON SITE OPERA

Founded in 2012, New York City-based On Site Opera is the country's leading presenter of site-specific operas in non- traditional venues. Rooted in collaboration and storytelling, On Site Opera celebrates the connection between artist and audience through highly curated experiences led by exciting opera artists and bold and innovative creative teams. Each On Site Opera production invites New Yorkers to explore their city in new and unique ways, while cultivating a new generation of opera audiences. Since its inception, On Site Opera has produced nearly 30 site-specific opera productions in as many unique locations to critical acclaim, including the Bronx Zoo, Harlem's historic Cotton Club, Madame Tussaud's Wax Museum, the Atlanta Botanical Garden, the American Museum of Natural History, Holy Apostles Soup Kitchen, and the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Following extended COVID-related theater closures in 2020, On Site Opera was recognized as a leading organization in reimagining opera, bringing productions to audiences around the world through the telephone, by mail, and online in inventive and creative productions.

ABOUT MANAGEMENT CONSULTANTS FOR THE ARTS

Management Consultants for the Arts (MCA) has represented a significant number of America's finest arts organizations for executive search and planning processes, having conducted over 1,700 executive-level searches for cultural institutions across the United States over the past 40 years. Their work in the opera and music field has included searches for Houston Grand Opera, Calgary Opera, Florentine Opera, Opera Idaho, Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, and New Music USA, all lead by Jonathan West, MCA's Managing Director who is leading the current Artistic Director process for On Site Opera. More about MCA can be found on their website at https://mcaonline.com/.