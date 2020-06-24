On Site Opera Extends Run of TO MY DISTANT LOVE

On Site Opera, New York's pioneering opera company rooted in site-specific storytelling and the immersive experience, will extend To My Distant Love, the world's first telephone-based opera experience with sixty additional performances through August 6. Following a sold out run of 100 performances June 18- July 6, the intimate performance, sung for one audience member at a time, features Beethoven's influential song cycle An die ferne Geliebte with text by poet Alois Isidor Jeitteles and additional new English dialogue by Monet Hurst-Mendoza.

Performed by soprano Jennifer Zetlan or baritone Mario Diaz-Moresco and accompanied by David Shimoni and Spencer Myer respectively, the immersive experience presents a nostalgic collection of six songs from the perspective of a lamenting character separated from their love. While each ticket holder is posed as the object of the protagonist's affection, Jeitteles's texts speak directly to themes of isolation and uncertainty about the future, while offering a longing hope of reunion. With the mission of On Site Opera rooted in the site-specific and immersive performance model, the backdrop for the intimate call, at the discretion of the ticket holder, brings the work to an unlimited variety of venues-a park bench, a cozy chair by a window, a drive through the country, or a bustling city street. The experience will begin days before the performance with love letters shared electronically, setting the scene in anticipation of finally re-connecting. Complete with dialogue and interactive conversation, each performance will be completely one of a kind, highlighting the power of live theater despite widespread theater closures.

"Our goal with To My Distant Love was to create a space for individuals to connect through live music in these isolating times," explains Eric Einhorn, General and Artistic Director of On-Site Opera. "Audiences have been transported by the unique, personalized nature of the performance, and we are thrilled to offer sixty more opportunities to connect with our singer/pianist duos."

This production of An die ferne Geliebte is being done in honor of the 250th anniversary of Beethoven's birth.

Tickets are $40 and available at https://osopera.org

To My Distant Love | World Premiere

Music by Ludwig van Beethoven

Song text by Alois Isidor Jeitteles

Additional English dialogue by Monet Hurst-Mendoza

Directed by Eric Einhorn

Musical Consultation by Geoffrey McDonald

Run time: 20 minutes

This new immersive opera experience invites you to be "the distant love" for a one-on-one performance featuring a live singer (you choose soprano or baritone) and pianist. The "site" for this performance will be yours to choose as your beloved calls you by phone to express their longing and joy to you, their distant love. Where will you choose to take such an intimate phone call? A walk through the park? A cozy chair by a window? The immersive experience will begin even before your phone call, as your beloved will send you love letters in anticipation of finally speaking again.

