OPERA America Reveals New President/CEO

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On behalf of the Board of Directors of OPERA America, Board Chair Lee Anne Myslewski has announced the appointment of Michael J. Bobbitt as OPERA America's new President and CEO. Bobbitt succeeds Marc A. Scorca, who will conclude his 35-year tenure at the end of 2025. In recognition of his contributions to the organization, Scorca has been named President Emeritus of OPERA America.

Bobbitt, an accomplished arts executive, producer, and artist, comes to OPERA America from the Mass Cultural Council in Boston, MA, where he served as Executive Director since 2021. After studying trumpet and classical voice, Bobbitt pursued artistic careers in dance and musical theater before shifting to the administrative leadership of two theaters. He continues his artistic pursuits as an award-winning published playwright, director, and choreographer. (See below for a full biography.)

“Serving Mass Cultural Council alongside our dedicated staff, governing council, Legislature, and Administration has been a profound honor, as we together secured historic relief for the sector, increased state investment, advanced landmark equity work, launched a statewide arts prescribing initiative, and mapped the Commonwealth's cultural assets to better serve every community,” reflected Bobbitt. “While it's bittersweet to say farewell to my Massachusetts creative family, I'm thrilled to be joining the OPERA America team and to build on Marc Scorca's extraordinary legacy. I look forward to bringing my experience in public policy, business, and multidisciplinary arts to support the opera field in meeting today's challenges — so this thrilling, bigger than life art form, and all its players can thrive nationally and internationally.”

Bobbitt will assume leadership of OPERA America on January 1, 2026, with a five-year contract. He was selected after a year-long, national search chaired by OPERA America's Board Chair Lee Anne Myslewski (Vice President, Opera and Classical Programming, Wolf Trap Foundation for the Performing Arts) and Past Chair Timothy O'Leary (General Director, Washington National Opera). Bobbitt's appointment was approved by the full Board of Directors in a special meeting on October 29.

The Board of Directors has named Scorca as OPERA America's President Emeritus to acknowledge his service to the field and draw on his expertise. In this honorary position, he will be available to the new President/CEO as needed to provide knowledge and relationship continuity. Scorca will also edit his many webinars, lectures, and workshop presentations into resources for the field and annotate OPERA America's Oral History Project collection with extra insights.

“I extend warm congratulations and every good wish for success to Michael as he leads OPERA America and the field into the future,” said Scorca. “On a personal note, it's a tremendous honor to be named President Emeritus, for which I am extremely grateful. I look forward to providing assistance through the transition, as needed, and will continue to be a dedicated advocate for opera, opera companies, and the artists who bring the artform to life.”

“Marc Scorca's incredible 35-year tenure at OPERA America transformed the organization and had a profound impact on the field,” shared Myslewski, who will continue to serve as Board Chair. “Michael Bobbitt is well poised to build on the success of this already-strong, healthy organization. I am excited for the new perspectives and insights that he will bring. Michael is a creative strategist, a relationship builder, an artist, and an advocate: his rich experience and many past successes, along with his innate curiosity and enthusiasm, make him the ideal leader for the next chapter of OPERA America.”

O'Leary, who will continue to serve as a member of the Board, added, “The OPERA America Board is energized about finding such a proven, creative leader to succeed someone who is simply a legend in our field. With the torch passing from Marc Scorca to Michael Bobbitt, OPERA America will go from strength to strength. Michael's track record for innovation, welcoming in new audiences, developing new sources of support, coalition building, and thinking strategically about the future will help OPERA America achieve a new era of impact for our field.”

Members of the opera field are invited to meet Bobbitt at a variety of events in 2026, including the National Trustee Forum/Week in New York City (March 18–21) and Opera Conference in Wilmington, DE (May 12–15). More information is available at operaamerica.org/NTW and operaamerica.org/Conference, respectively.

Members are also invited to honor Scorca at the OPERA America Salutes dinner on Friday, March 20, in New York. More information is available at operaamerica.org/OASalutes.