OPERA America Reveals 2025â€“2026 ProtÃ©gÃ©s for Mentorship Program for Women Administrators

OPERA America has announced the selection of four outstanding women administrators for the 2025â€“2026 Mentorship Program for Women Administrators. The program is designed to foster professional growth and leadership advancement by pairing rising opera professionals with seasoned executives in the field.

Now in its latest cycle, the program offers protÃ©gÃ©s the opportunity to engage in one-on-one mentorships, develop individualized career plans, and build networks that support long-term success in opera administration. Mentorships include both virtual and in-person meetings, with a culminating session at Opera Conference 2026 in Wilmington, DE.

2025â€“2026 ProtÃ©gÃ©â€“Mentor Pairings

Jennifer Gordon, Organizational Membership Manager, OPERA America

Mentor: Julia Cooke, President and General Director, Opera Baltimore

Joanna Latini, Director of Resident Artist Programs, Palm Beach Opera

Mentor: Maggey Oplinger, General Director and CEO, Florentine Opera

Mariel O'Connell, Assistant Director of Opera Activities, Vocal Arts, The Juilliard School

Mentor: Melissa Wegner, Executive Director, Lindemann Young Artist Development Program and Laffont Competition, The Metropolitan Opera

Diana Wu, Individual Giving Officer, Seattle Opera

Mentor: Susan Miller, General Director, Opera Montana

Supporting the Next Generation of Opera Leaders

Each mentorship pairing will collaborate on a tailored professional development plan shaped by the protÃ©gÃ©â€™s goals and interests. This initiative continues OPERA Americaâ€™s commitment to advancing gender equity and empowering the next generation of arts administrators.

The Mentorship Program for Women Administrators is made possible with proceeds from OPERA America Salutes, the organizationâ€™s annual awards dinner honoring recipients of the National Opera Trustee Recognition Awards and Opera Hall of Fame inductees. Proceeds also support programs such as the Leadership Intensive and the New General Director Roundtable.

More information about OPERA Americaâ€™s leadership development programs can be found at operaamerica.org/LeadDev. Details and tickets for OPERA America Salutes will be available in late fall 2025.