OPERA America Reveals 2025-2026 Board Of Directors Led By Chair Lee Anne Myslewski

OPERA America, the national service organization for opera, has announced its 2025â€“2026 Board of Directors under the leadership of Lee Anne Myslewski, vice president of opera and classical programming for Wolf Trap Foundation for the Performing Arts.

Â

Myslewski assumed the leadership role in August 2024 when her predecessor stepped down for health reasons. She was elected to her first full term as chair at OPERA America's recent Annual Meeting on June 24. She will serve for two years, from July 1, 2025, through June 30, 2027.

Â

Khori Dastoor, general director and CEO of Houston Grand Opera, was elected as a new vice chair, one of three. Dastoor first joined the board in 2021 and has served as co-chair of the Learning and Leadership Council since then.

Â

Officers continuing in their positions include:

Vice Chair: HÃ©ctor Armienta, composer and artistic director, Opera Cultura

Vice Chair: Estevan Rael-GÃ¡lvez, trustee, The Santa Fe Opera, and executive director and project investigator, Native Bound-Unbound: Archive of the Indigenous Enslaved

Treasurer: Ian Rye, CEO, Pacific Opera Victoria

Secretary: E. Loren Meeker, general and artistic director, OPERA San Antonio

Immediate Past Chair: Carol F. Henry, trustee, LA Opera

Â

Myslewski leads a board of 41 members. The Grammy Award-winning bass-baritone Ryan Speedo Green was voted into his first three-year term as a member of the Class of 2028 at the Annual Meeting, becoming the board's newest member. Green has sung leading roles at top opera houses and with major orchestras worldwide.

Â

Thirteen members were reelected to their second three-year terms:

Â

Cheryl Slay Carr, teacher and attorney; former board chair, Nashville Opera

Antonio C. Cuyler, music scholar and professor, University of Michigan

Barbara Lynne Jamison, incoming general director and CEO, Opera Colorado

Christopher Koelsch, president and CEO, LA Opera

Karen Kubin, trustee, San Francisco Opera

Mont Levy, trustee, Opera Theatre of Saint Louis

E. Loren Meeker, stage director; general and artistic director, OPERA San Antonio

Andrew Morgan, general director and CEO, HawaiÊ»i Opera Theatre

Michael Hidetoshi Mori, stage director; general director and artistic director, Tapestry Opera

Julia Noulin-MÃ©rat, general director and CEO, Opera Columbus

Sylvia Neil, board chair, Lyric Opera of Chicago

Maggey Oplinger, general director and CEO, Florentine Opera

Barbara Augusta Teichert, trustee, LA Opera and Opera Philadelphia

Â

View the full OPERA America board list at operaamerica.org/Board.