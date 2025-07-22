OPERA America Reveals 2025-2026 Board Of Directors Led By Chair Lee Anne Myslewski

Lee Anne Myslewski serves as vice president of opera and classical programming for Wolf Trap Foundation for the Performing Arts.
OPERA America, the national service organization for opera, has announced its 2025â€“2026 Board of Directors under the leadership of Lee Anne Myslewski, vice president of opera and classical programming for Wolf Trap Foundation for the Performing Arts.
Myslewski assumed the leadership role in August 2024 when her predecessor stepped down for health reasons. She was elected to her first full term as chair at OPERA America's recent Annual Meeting on June 24. She will serve for two years, from July 1, 2025, through June 30, 2027.
Khori Dastoor, general director and CEO of Houston Grand Opera, was elected as a new vice chair, one of three. Dastoor first joined the board in 2021 and has served as co-chair of the Learning and Leadership Council since then.
Officers continuing in their positions include:
Myslewski leads a board of 41 members. The Grammy Award-winning bass-baritone Ryan Speedo Green was voted into his first three-year term as a member of the Class of 2028 at the Annual Meeting, becoming the board's newest member. Green has sung leading roles at top opera houses and with major orchestras worldwide.
Thirteen members were reelected to their second three-year terms:
View the full OPERA America board list at operaamerica.org/Board.
