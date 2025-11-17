OPERA America Awards $165,000 In Next Stage Grants

Grants were given to LA Opera, Maryland Opera, Nashville Opera and more.
OPERA America has given grants totaling $165,000 to seven opera companies through its Next Stage Grants program.
Next Stage Grants support subsequent productions of existing, under-performed North American works that deserve additional attention from producers, audiences, and critics. The grants provide opera companies with the opportunity to edit, adjust, and refine the works for new audiences.
Grants were awarded to seven opera companies:
Next Stage Grants support the costs to present an existing production or originate a new production, and OPERA America's Professional Company Members can apply as a sole applicant or as part of a consortium. The program offers supplemental support for revisions to the score, libretto, and/or orchestration.
Grantees were selected by an independent panel of experts consisting of Rose Freeman, stage director, teacher, and producer of theater and opera; Daniel Fung, executive director, Youth Music Monterey County; Shawn Okpebholo, composer and conductor; and Pelham Pearce, executive director, Eastern Shore Art Center.
More information about OPERA America's grant programs is available at operaamerica.org/Grants.
