OPERA America Announces 2023 National Opera Trustee Recognition Awards

All OPERA America Professional Company Members are invited to nominate one board member for recognition each year.

By: Aug. 09, 2023

POPULAR

Review: DON PASQUALE at Union Avenue Opera Photo 1 Review: DON PASQUALE at Union Avenue Opera
Review: NO FOR AN ANSWER, Grimeborn, Arcola Theatre Photo 2 Review: NO FOR AN ANSWER, Grimeborn, Arcola Theatre
Review: ITCH, Opera Holland Park Photo 3 Review: ITCH, Opera Holland Park
Review: In Saint-Saens' HENRI VIII, the King Has the Title but the Queens Are in Charge at Photo 4 Review: In Saint-Saens’ HENRI VIII at Bard, the King Has the Title but the Queens Are in Charge

OPERA America Announces 2023 National Opera Trustee Recognition Awards

OPERA America Announces 2023 National Opera Trustee Recognition Awards

OPERA America has announced the recipients of the 2023 National Opera Trustee Recognition Awards, which honor outstanding trustees of North American opera companies for their exemplary leadership and service on behalf of their respective organizations.

The 2023 National Opera Trustee Recognition Awards recipients are:

  • Sarah Moulton Faux, The American Opera Project
  • Keith Geeslin, San Francisco Opera
  • Anne Kline, Wolf Trap Opera
  • Russell McColman, BARN OPERA
  • Francis Price, Edmonton Opera (Association for Opera in Canada recipient)
  • Nadege Souvenir, Minnesota Opera

See below for full biographies of the honorees.

The National Opera Trustee Recognition Awards are made possible with the generous support of Bank of America.

All OPERA America Professional Company Members are invited to nominate one board member for recognition each year. Nominees are evaluated based on their contributions to their company’s overall success, board effectiveness, and community impact, as well as their support of their company’s pandemic recovery and commitment to equity, diversity, and inclusion.

U.S. nominees are reviewed by a committee of prior honorees. The 2023 committee was chaired by Carol Lazier of San Diego Opera and included Arlene Ferebee, Opera Carolina; John Fitzgerald, IN Series; Elizabeth Hernandez, Opera Cultura; Chris Murray, Opera Las Vegas; John Nesholm, Seattle Opera; Ruth Orth, Pensacola Opera; Chérie Shreck, Des Moines Metro Opera; and Stacey Hunt Spier, El Paso Opera. The Canadian National Opera Director Recognition Award recipient is selected by a committee from the Association of Opera in Canada. 

“The 2023 National Opera Trustee Recognition Award recipients represent the best of our field’s leadership,” stated Marc A. Scorca, president and CEO of OPERA America. “We shine a light on their service to their opera companies as models of superb nonprofit governance. Their exceptional service to their companies strengthens opera across North America.”

OPERA America will present the National Opera Trustee Recognition Awards at the OPERA America Salutes awards dinner on Friday, January 26, 2024, in New York City. The event will include cocktails, dinner, and musical performances by singers from the Metropolitan Opera’s Lindemann Young Artist Development Program.

The OPERA America Salutes awards dinner generates essential support for OPERA America’s professional development programs. Proceeds underwrite the organization’s Leadership Intensive, New General Director Roundtables, and Mentorship Programs. Single tickets ($350+) and tables ($5,000+) to OPERA America Salutes will be available at operaamerica.org/OASalutes in Fall 2023, reservations are required by Friday, January 5, 2024.

For more information about the National Opera Trustee Recognition Awards, including past recipients, visit operaamerica.org/NOTRA.



RELATED STORIES - Opera

1
San Diego Operas Season Opens October 25 With Latonia Moore And JNai Bridges In Concert Wi Photo
San Diego Opera's Season Opens October 25 With Latonia Moore And J'Nai Bridges In Concert With The San Diego Symphony

San Diego Opera's 2023-2024 Season opens with the exciting return of soprano Latonia Moore and mezzo-soprano J'Nai Bridges on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM in concert at the Balboa Theatre with the San Diego Symphony. Both Latonia and J'Nai performed at San Diego Opera early in their careers, coming together in 2016 for a production of Madama Butterfly, where Latonia sang Cio-Cio San and J'Nai performed Suzuki.

2
OPERA America Awards $100,000 To Support Opera By Women At Five Opera Companies Photo
OPERA America Awards $100,000 To Support Opera By Women At Five Opera Companies

OPERA America has announced grants to five opera companies to support the commissioning of new works by women composers as part of OPERA America's Opera Grants for Women Composers program. The program, supported generously by the Virginia B. Toulmin Foundation, promotes the development of new works by women and raises the visibility of women writing for the operatic medium.

3
Regina Opera Presents A Free Concert In Queens Photo
Regina Opera Presents A Free Concert In Queens

Regina Opera will present a free operatic concert on August 20, 2023 featuring 4 opera soloists:  sopranos Tate Chu and Cate Webber; tenors Josh Avant and Nikhil Krishna; flutist Richard Paratley; accompanied by pianist Catherine Miller. 

4
Soprano Anna Netrebko Sues Met Opera Over Firing Due to Refusal to Disavow Support of Vlad Photo
Soprano Anna Netrebko Sues Met Opera Over Firing Due to Refusal to Disavow Support of Vladimir Putin

Soprano Anna Netrebko is suing the Metropolitan Opera and general manager Peter Gelb after she refused to repudiate Vladimir Putin after Russia's invasion of Ukraine and was forced to step down from upcoming performances with the company.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

VIDEO: Watch A New Trailer For Beethoven's FIDELIO at Canadian Opera Company Video VIDEO: Watch A New Trailer For Beethoven's FIDELIO at Canadian Opera Company
San Francisco's IN SONG with Daniela Mack Video
San Francisco's IN SONG with Daniela Mack
Photos & First Look at the National Tour of MJ Video
Photos & First Look at the National Tour of MJ
Interview: Julia Lester on Returning to HSMTMTS After INTO THE WOODS Video
Interview: Julia Lester on Returning to HSMTMTS After INTO THE WOODS
View all Videos

Opera SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Lea Desandre / Thomas Dunford
Carnegie Hall (11/02-11/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ema Nikolovska / Howard Watkins
Carnegie Hall (3/28-3/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# SongStudio: Graham Johnson Master Class
Carnegie Hall (1/22-1/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Simon Bode / Jonathan Ware
Carnegie Hall (10/28-10/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sir Bryn Terfel
Carnegie Hall (11/14-11/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Justin Austin / Howard Watkins
Carnegie Hall (3/05-3/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Matthias Goerne / Evgeny Kissin
Carnegie Hall (4/25-4/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# SongStudio: Renée Fleming Master Class
Carnegie Hall (1/26-1/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# SongStudio: Angel Blue Master Class
Carnegie Hall (1/24-1/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Juan Diego Flórez / Vincenzo Scalera
Carnegie Hall (11/29-11/29)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  