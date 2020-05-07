New York Philharmonic Will Broadcast 1997 Concert with Renee Fleming

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Tonight, May 7, 2020, the New York Philharmonic will live stream a concert from 1997 featuring Renée Fleming.

The concert is conducted by Kurt Masur, and features Mozart's "Exsultate," and R. Strauss' "Three Orchestral Songs (Mutterändelei, Waldseligkeit, and Cäcile)." The broadcast will also feature a recent interview with Fleming and Alec Baldwin.

According to OperaWire, the concert took place on September 17, 1997. It was the opening night for the NY Phil's 1997-98 season.

The concert stream can be viewed starting at 7:30 p.m. on the company's official Facebook page.





