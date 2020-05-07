Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

New York Philharmonic Will Broadcast 1997 Concert with Renee Fleming

Article Pixel May. 7, 2020  
New York Philharmonic Will Broadcast 1997 Concert with Renee Fleming

Tonight, May 7, 2020, the New York Philharmonic will live stream a concert from 1997 featuring Renée Fleming.

The concert is conducted by Kurt Masur, and features Mozart's "Exsultate," and R. Strauss' "Three Orchestral Songs (Mutterändelei, Waldseligkeit, and Cäcile)." The broadcast will also feature a recent interview with Fleming and Alec Baldwin.

According to OperaWire, the concert took place on September 17, 1997. It was the opening night for the NY Phil's 1997-98 season.

The concert stream can be viewed starting at 7:30 p.m. on the company's official Facebook page.



Next on Stage

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • War Survivor Leila Chalk Releases Isolation Journal To Help Others Release Their Inner Anxieties During Isolation 
  • Chart-Topping Podcast AUSTRALIAN TRUE CRIME Announces Live Virtual Event
  • Melbourne Production of HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Suspended Through June
  • Join the BroadwayWorld Book Club with THE UNTOLD STORIES OF BROADWAY Vol. 1 and Discuss with Jennifer Ashley Tepper