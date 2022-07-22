New York OperaFest to Become NYOA Next! in 2023

NEW YORK OPERAFEST has concluded its triumphant return to in-person programming, after two years of producing content virtually. For the first time since the pandemic began, NEW YORK OPERA ALLIANCE offered in-person productions throughout New York City from April 15 to June 15. The festival showcased the breadth and diversity of opera through events ranging from virtual reality to improv opera, with productions in theaters, gardens, garages, bars, playgrounds, and beyond.

In 2023, the festival will rebrand itself as NYOA Next! after running in its past form since 2016. NYOA Next! will encompass an inclusive series of events that will take place throughout the year at new and - perhaps - unexpected locations. An ever-evolving festival, it's designed to celebrate the new era of opera.

Explains NYOA Board President MARIANNA MOTT NEWIRTH, "Opera is changing, and NYOA is changing opera!"

NYOA was founded in 2011 as a community of passionate and resilient opera producers. Fiscally sponsored by OPERA America, the alliance brings increased visibility of opera to New Yorkers and unites participant companies with collaborative and accessible performance opportunities.

Companies that participated in NEW YORK OPERAFEST 2022 included THE AMERICAN OPERA PROJECT with five productions (Note/Books: La Hora de la Estrella; Composers & the Voice: First Glimpse World Premiere; MSM Opera Theatre: Contemporary Opera Ensemble; The Brooklyn Cultural District Tour; and Losing Control), BRONX OPERA (La clemenza di Tito - Mozart), CHELSEA OPERA with three productions (Songs of Summers Past; The Parting; and The Medium), CITY LYRIC OPERA (The Garden of Alice), COLLECTIO MUSICORUM (Edipo Tiranno by Andrea Gabrieli), CUTTING EDGE CONCERTS NEW MUSIC FESTIVAL (Kings, Giants and Robots), HUNTER OPERA THEATER (The House & A Game of Poker by Richard Burke), LIGHTHOUSE OPERA COMPANY (La Traviata), THE LITTLE OPERA THEATRE OF NY (American One Acts, a double bill), OPERA PRAKTIKOS (Orlando: Hero of Love), THE REGINA OPERA COMPANY, INC. (La Boheme), UNTITLED THEATER COMPANY NO. 61 (Holiday Operas Workshop), and OPERA LAFAYETTE with three productions (Silvain; The Musical Salon of Marie Antoinette; and Concert Spirituel Aux Caraïbes).

To learn more and stay updated with the 2023 season, visit newyorkoperafest.org.