New York OperaFest Announces Opening 2022 Programming

NEW YORK OPERAFEST returns to in-person programming after two years of producing content virtually. For the first time since 2020, the festival will offer in-person productions in New York City from April 15 to June 15, 2022. The festival will showcase the breadth and diversity of opera in New York City through events ranging from virtual reality to improv opera, with productions in theaters, gardens, garages, bars, playgrounds, and beyond.

NEW YORK OPERAFEST was founded to both bring increased visibility of opera to New Yorkers and to unite participant companies with collaborative and accessible performance opportunities. It is produced by the NEW YORK OPERA ALLIANCE (NYOA), a community of passionate and resilient opera producers. NYOA is fiscally sponsored by OPERA America, the national membership organization for artists, administrators, trustees, and audiences, dedicated to supporting the creation, presentation, and enjoyment of opera.

Participating companies for the 2022 festival season include NEW YORK OPERA ALLIANCE, BRONX OPERA, CHELSEA OPERA, OPERA LAFAYETTE, OPERA PRAKTIKOS, UNTITLED THEATER COMPANY NO. 61, THE AMERICAN OPERA PROJECT, THE REGINA OPERA COMPANY, INC., and CITY LYRIC OPERA. More participating companies and productions to be announced as the season begins.

The festival launches on April 14 at 7:00pm with the NY OperaFest 2022 Kick-Off & Service Awards Concert, featuring highlights from the 2022 Fest's selected programming. The show takes place at OPERA America's National Opera Center. This year's event will honor former New York City Council Member JIMMY VAN BRAMER and prolific librettist MARK CAMPBELL with the 2022 NYOA Service Award, which cites those who have gone above and beyond in enriching the opera community in New York City.

Explains festival chair PENNY PUN, "The theme for this year's OPERAFEST is 'building' as NYOA sets its eyes on building a future for opera, after two years of uncertainty and challenges for our industry and our community. OPERAFEST 2022 will celebrate the return of in-person performances, as participating production ranges from virtual to hybrid to in-person. It's so exciting to see how these productions and artists are building the future of opera with innovation, fearlessness and adaptability!"

For more information and ticket availability, visit newyorkoperafest.org.