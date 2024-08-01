News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

New York Gilbert & Sullivan Players Announce 50th Season

NYGASP kicks off the 2024-2025 season on October 19th with a gift to New  York City, producing a free multi-event afternoon and evening at  Symphony Space.

By: Aug. 01, 2024
New York Gilbert & Sullivan Players Announce 50th Season Image
New York Gilbert & Sullivan Players has announced a Golden Jubilee, celebrating its 50th  anniversary season and honoring 150 years of the wit and wonder of Gilbert & Sullivan. NYGASP kicks off the 2024-2025 season on October 19th with a gift to New  York City, producing a FREE TO THE PUBLIC multi-event afternoon and evening at  Symphony Space

“I look forward to sharing 50 years of NYGASP development, and 150 years of Gilbert &  Sullivan history, with our ever-growing fan base and the G&S community at large on this  momentous occasion,” commented NYGASP Founder Albert Bergeret, who has been  hailed as “the leading custodian of the G&S classics” by New York Magazine. 

Following the Golden Jubilee events, the celebrated full company and orchestra will perform  other memorable G&S classics in New York City throughout the 2024-2025 season, including “Ruddigore” on Nov. 23rd - 24th, 2024; “The Pirates of Penzance” on Jan. 4th - 12th, 2025; and “Iolanthe” on April 5th - 6th, 2025 at the Gerald Lynch Theatre at John Jay  College.  

On the road, NYGASP will travel two productions, H.M.S. Pinafore will set sail Jan 25th – 31st, with stops in The Villages, FL, Sarasota, FL, Tallahassee, FL, Charleston, SC, and  Wilmington, NC. The company's critically acclaimed production of The Mikado will  tour March 9th – 16th, with stops in Fayetteville, AR, Manhattan, KS, Marion, IL, Elgin, IL,  and Clinton Township, MI.

NYGASP has created its own special niche in the cultural mosaic of New York City and the  nation. Since its founding in 1974, the company has presented over 2000 performances of  the G&S masterpieces throughout the United States, Canada, and the U.K. captivating  audiences of all ages. NYGASP's productions are charged with engaging contemporary  entertainment values while retaining respect for the famous duo's comedic and musical  genius.  

For more information and to purchase tickets please visit: www.nygasp.org.  




