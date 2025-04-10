MADAMA BUTTERFLY and More Set for North Carolina Opera 2025–2026 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



After years of rising audience enthusiasm and sold-out performances, North Carolina Opera is expanding its season in 2025-2026 with three full-scale productions that span fairytale wonder, heartbreaking tragedy, and epic drama. The lineup showcases some of the most beloved titles in the repertoire, brought to life by world-class artists and creative teams. The season opens in October 2025 with Jules Massenet's Cinderella, a glittering adaptation of the beloved story full of magic and whimsy. See the full season here!

NORTH CAROLINA OPERA 2025-2026 SEASON

Massenet // CINDERELLA

October 17* & 19, 2025

A fairytale fantasy comes to life in Massenet's Cinderella. With enchanting melodies, sparkling orchestrations, and a touch of magical mischief, this heartwarming opera puts a charming spin on the classic tale.

Cast Highlights: Nicole Cabell as Cinderella, Kate Farrar as the Prince, Lucia Bradford as Madame de la Haltière

Conductor: Joseph Mechavich

Director: James Marvel

*HBCU Night at the Opera

Generously sponsored by Ross Lampe, Jr.

Puccini // MADAMA BUTTERFLY

January 30 & February 1, 2026

One of opera's most poignant and powerful stories, Madama Butterfly tells the tale of a young geisha who sacrifices everything for love. Puccini's lush score and heartbreaking drama will leave audiences deeply moved.

Cast Highlights: Caitlin Gotimer as Cio-Cio-San, Efraín Solís as Sharpless, Lisa Chavez as Suzuki

Conductor: Arthur Fagen

Director: Francesca Zambello

Verdi // IL TROVATORE

April 17 & 19, 2026

A gripping tale of love, vengeance, and dark secrets, Verdi's Il Trovatore delivers fiery music and full-throttle drama. From the iconic "Anvil Chorus" to soaring arias, this production promises high notes and high stakes.

Cast Highlights: Jonathan Burton as Manrico, Rebecca Krynski Cox as Leonora, Deborah Nansteel as Azucena, Andrew Manea as Count di Luna

Conductor: James Meena

