MADAMA BUTTERFLY and More Set for North Carolina Opera 2025–2026 Season

The season opens in October 2025 with Jules Massenet's Cinderella.

By: Apr. 10, 2025
After years of rising audience enthusiasm and sold-out performances, North Carolina Opera is expanding its season in 2025-2026 with three full-scale productions that span fairytale wonder, heartbreaking tragedy, and epic drama. The lineup showcases some of the most beloved titles in the repertoire, brought to life by world-class artists and creative teams. The season opens in October 2025 with Jules Massenet's Cinderella, a glittering adaptation of the beloved story full of magic and whimsy. See the full season here! 

NORTH CAROLINA OPERA 2025-2026 SEASON

Massenet // CINDERELLA

October 17* & 19, 2025
A fairytale fantasy comes to life in Massenet's Cinderella. With enchanting melodies, sparkling orchestrations, and a touch of magical mischief, this heartwarming opera puts a charming spin on the classic tale.
Cast Highlights: Nicole Cabell as Cinderella, Kate Farrar as the Prince, Lucia Bradford as Madame de la Haltière
Conductor: Joseph Mechavich
Director: James Marvel
*HBCU Night at the Opera

Generously sponsored by Ross Lampe, Jr.

Puccini // MADAMA BUTTERFLY

January 30 & February 1, 2026
One of opera's most poignant and powerful stories, Madama Butterfly tells the tale of a young geisha who sacrifices everything for love. Puccini's lush score and heartbreaking drama will leave audiences deeply moved.
Cast Highlights: Caitlin Gotimer as Cio-Cio-San, Efraín Solís as Sharpless, Lisa Chavez as Suzuki
Conductor: Arthur Fagen
Director: Francesca Zambello

Verdi // IL TROVATORE

April 17 & 19, 2026
A gripping tale of love, vengeance, and dark secrets, Verdi's Il Trovatore delivers fiery music and full-throttle drama. From the iconic "Anvil Chorus" to soaring arias, this production promises high notes and high stakes.
Cast Highlights: Jonathan Burton as Manrico, Rebecca Krynski Cox as Leonora, Deborah Nansteel as Azucena, Andrew Manea as Count di Luna
Conductor: James Meena



