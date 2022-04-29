New York City Opera Presents UCSB's Family-Friendly Production Of Mozart's THE MAGIC FLUTE

New York City Opera presents a family-friendly version of Mozart's The Magic Flute at schools in Great Neck and New York, NY from May 3-5, 2022.

This whimsical puppet production features singers from University of California, Santa Barbara's Opera Theatre Program, dancers and actors from the UCSB Department of Theater and Dance, and puppets of all shapes and sizes. The performance is 75 minutes, sung in English, and is appropriate for all ages. For more information, visit www.nycopera.com.

The production will make the following stops:

May 3, 2022

Saddle Rock School

10 Hawthorne Lane, Great Neck, NY

May 4, 2022

John F. Kennedy School

1A Grassfield Rd. Great Neck, NY

May 5, 2022

Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts

100 Amsterdam Ave, New York, NY

This new abridged version of The Magic Flute is arranged by Peter Tiefenbach for piano and seven singers, all of whom are double cast. The English-language translation of this non-traditional and family friendly opera is by Brent Krysa. Stage and Music Director, Dr. Bayrakdarian says about the production, "All the singers, chamber players, dancers, and puppeteers will perform from the stage, and each will tell the story using their own medium--their instruments, their voices, their bodies."

This production is presented as part of New York City Opera's City Opera Education programming. New York City Opera's Opera for Kids! program is a popular series of hour-long, family-friendly adaptations of classic operas narrated by General Director Michael Capasso. These performances, followed by a Q&A with the cast, have given thousands of elementary and preschool-aged children their first taste of live opera.

Music Director, Stage Director, Producer: Dr. Isabel Bayrakdarian; Choreography and Puppet Staging: Christina McCarthy; Puppet, Mask, and Costume Design: Christina McCarthy

Singers: April Amante, Olivia Barker, Ariana Horner, Marta Hovhannisyan, Valdis Jansons, Alvise Pascucci, Soohyun Ryu

Dancers/Puppeteers: Gwendolyn Austin, Milana Beck, Gianna Burright, Amanda Keller, Kwan Kuang, Allie Mikalatos, Daisy Mohrman, Rachyl Pines, Kelvin Yuen

Learn more at www.nycopera.com.