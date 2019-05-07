New York City Opera Presents Pride In The Park

Pride in the Park will feature a diverse program of selections from opera and musical theater sung by stars of City Opera's Pride Series, including a sneak peak of their upcoming world premiere, Stonewall, playing June 21-28 at the Rose Theater at Jazz at Lincoln Center. Commemorating the 50th Anniversary of the event, Iain Bell and Mark Campbell's Stonewall is a moving and explosive new American opera that captures the rage, grit, humor and, finally, hope of the LGBTQ community's uprising in a Greenwich Village dance club on one hot night in June 1969.

This is the second of three performances from New York City Opera in Bryant Park this summer. Don't miss the kickoff performance of Puccini's La Boh me (May 20) as well as the third and final show, on August 26, featuring highlights from Bizet's Carmen.

Since its founding in 1943 by Mayor Fiorello La Guardia as "The People's Opera," New York City Opera has been a critical part of the city's cultural life. During its history, City Opera launched the careers of dozens of major artists and presented engaging productions of both mainstream and unusual operas alongside commissions and regional premieres. The result was a uniquely American Opera Company of international stature. For more than seven decades, City Opera maintained a distinct identity, adhering to its unique mission: affordable ticket prices, a devotion to American works, English-language performances, the promotion of up-and-coming American singers, and seasons of accessible, vibrant and compelling productions intended to introduce new audiences to the art form. Stars who began their careers at New York City Opera include Pl cido Domingo, Beverly Sills, Samuel Ramey, and dozens more. For decades, City Opera has been committed to introducing opera to the young, bringing the art form to new audiences with educational outreach performances in New York City's public schools.

Now, having returned to the stage, New York City Opera continues its legacy at a new, state-of-the-art home at the Rose Theater at Jazz at Lincoln Center, with revitalized outreach and education programs, and programming designed to welcome and inspire a new generation of City Opera audiences. Taking inspiration from the vibrant community around it, City Opera celebrates diversity with a new pera en Espa ol series; its LGBT Initiative, which this year will include a new production of Laura Kaminsky's chamber opera As One (May 30 June 8 at Merkin Hall at Kaufman Music Center) and the world premiere of Iain Bell's Stonewall (June 21 28 at the Rose Theater at Jazz at Lincoln Center); and, revitalized outreach and education programs cultivating and inspiring the next generation of City Opera audiences. About Bryant Park Corporation





Related Articles View More Opera Stories

More Hot Stories For You