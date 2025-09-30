 tracker
New Rochelle Opera Appoints Jason C. Tramm As General And Artistic Director

Tramm has conducted acclaimed performances across the United States and abroad.

By: Sep. 30, 2025
New Rochelle Opera Appoints Jason C. Tramm As General And Artistic Director Image
New Rochelle Opera has appointed Maestro Jason Tramm as its new General and Artistic Director. Maestro Tramm, an accomplished conductor, educator, and arts leader, brings a wealth of experience and vision to New Rochelle Opera. Known for his dynamic presence on the podium and his commitment to making opera accessible to diverse audiences, Tramm has conducted acclaimed performances across the United States and abroad. He is also celebrated for championing both the traditional operatic canon as well as contemporary works, fostering a deep connection between performers and audiences.

"New Rochelle Opera has always been a vital cultural treasure for our community," said Maestro Tramm. "I am honored to lead this company into its next era, and I look forward to building on its rich legacy by presenting inspiring productions that resonate with both longtime opera lovers and new audiences alike."

Founded in 1985 by the dynamic team of Camille Coppola and Billie Tucker (Founding Artistic Director and General Manager), New Rochelle Opera has built a reputation for artistic excellence and community engagement, offering high-quality productions and educational outreach programs. According to Camille, "As the Founding Artistic Director for more than 40 years, it has been extremely fulfilling to work with so many talented singers, with more than 30 going on to internationally acclaimed careers in the opera world. I look forward to working with New Rochelle Opera and Maestro Tramm to continue to provide those opportunities for the next generation of artists."

There will be a Meet and Greet with Maestro Tramm on Sunday, October 25 at 3:00 p.m. at Asbury Crestwood United Methodist Church (167 Scarsdale Rd, Tuckahoe, NY). He will share the upcoming season plans and direction for the company; light refreshments and musical entertainment will be provided. The event is free and reservations can be made at this link.


