New Production Of Giordano's FEDORA Marks 150th The Met: Live In HD Transmission

Following its Met premiere on New Year's Eve, David McVicar's critically acclaimed new production of Giordano's Fedora, starring soprano Sonya Yoncheva and tenor Piotr Beczała, is broadcast live to selected cinemas across the UK on Saturday 14th January, at 5.55pm GMT, as part of The Met: Live in HD series.

This performance marks the award-winning initiative's 150th live transmission. Packed with memorable melodies, showstopping arias, and explosive confrontations, Giordano's diva showcase features Yoncheva in the title role of the 19th-century princess who, despite seeking vengeance for the murder of her fiancé, falls in love with the murderer, Count Loris, sung by Beczała. Soprano Rosa Feola is Countess Olga, Fedora's confidante, and baritone Lucas Meachem is the diplomat De Siriex. Maestro Marco Armiliato, an audience favorite who has conducted more than 450 performances at the Met, leads from the podium.

McVicar's detailed and dramatic staging is based around an ingenious fixed set that, like a Russian nesting doll, unfolds to reveal the opera's three distinctive settings-a palace in St. Petersburg, a fashionable Parisian salon, and a picturesque villa in the Swiss Alps.

Gary Halvorson directs the Live in HD presentation, with host soprano Ailyn Pérez.

To book cinema tickets for Fedora please visit MetLiveInHD.