New Opera West Presents Streaming Animated Dog Opera PEPITO
Pepito explores what it means to take a chance on love and family.
New Opera West has released streaming animated dog opera, Pepito. Pepito tells the story of a couple who go to an animal shelter hoping to adopt a puppy, but are met with surprise and uncertainty.
Is Pepito the right dog for them? What makes the perfect companion? Pepito explores what it means to take a chance on love and family.
Composed by Nicolas Lell Benavides
Libretto by Marella Martin Koch
Animation Director: Esperanza Guevara
Animation Design: Connor Jacobs
Character Design: Chun Chun Chang
Angie: Alexandra Christoforakis, mezzo-soprano
Camila: Alexandra Nowakowski, soprano
Pepito: Samuel J. Weiser, bass
David: Joshua Blue, tenor
Watch at https://www.newoperawest.org/pepito-animated-dog-opera.