New Opera West Presents Streaming Animated Dog Opera PEPITO

New Opera West has released streaming animated dog opera, Pepito. Pepito tells the story of a couple who go to an animal shelter hoping to adopt a puppy, but are met with surprise and uncertainty.

Is Pepito the right dog for them? What makes the perfect companion? Pepito explores what it means to take a chance on love and family.

Composed by Nicolas Lell Benavides

Libretto by Marella Martin Koch

Animation Director: Esperanza Guevara

Animation Design: Connor Jacobs

Character Design: Chun Chun Chang

Angie: Alexandra Christoforakis, mezzo-soprano

Camila: Alexandra Nowakowski, soprano

Pepito: Samuel J. Weiser, bass

David: Joshua Blue, tenor

Watch at https://www.newoperawest.org/pepito-animated-dog-opera.