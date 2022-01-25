New Amsterdam Opera to Present LA DAME BLANCHE

New Amsterdam Opera has announced its spring opera production and principal cast.

La Dame Blanche

François-Adrien Boieldieu, composer and Eugène Scribe, librettist

This One-Night-Only performance will be presented on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at 7:00 PM, at The Center at West Park (165 W. 86th Street, Entrance on Amsterdam Avenue, NYC 10024). Tickets are available online:

http://new-amsterdam-opera.ticketleap.com/la-dame-blanche/

New Amsterdam Opera will perform the LA DAME BLANCHE in concert with the New Amsterdam Opera Orchestra and Chorus, under the baton of Artistic Director and Principal Conductor Keith Chambers.

CAST

ARNOLD LIVINGSTON GEIS - Georges Brown

KATY LINDHART - Anna

TYLER PUTNAM - Gaveston

JOE LODATO - Dickson

KATHLEEN NORCHI - Jenny

LAURA ZAHN - Marguerite

ANDREW DWAN - MacIrton

KEITH CHAMBERS - Principal Conductor

This French rarity, with a libretto inspired by the works of Sir Walter Scott, was the first opera to reach 1,000 performances by the Opéra Comique in Paris. Boieldieu was praised for this work by no less than Rossini ("You have performed a remarkable feat, that of remaining true, witty, lively and dramatic"), Weber ("No-one's written an opera of such value since the Marriage of Figaro"), and Wagner ("The finest of French culture is conveyed in this opera"). Although LA DAME BLANCHE has enjoyed popular revivals in Europe, it has not been performed in New York City in 30 years.

For more information, please contact New Amsterdam Opera at: info@NewAmsterdamOpera.org