New Amsterdam Opera to Present LA DAME BLANCHE
New Amsterdam Opera has announced its spring opera production and principal cast.
La Dame Blanche
François-Adrien Boieldieu, composer and Eugène Scribe, librettist
This One-Night-Only performance will be presented on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at 7:00 PM, at The Center at West Park (165 W. 86th Street, Entrance on Amsterdam Avenue, NYC 10024). Tickets are available online:
http://new-amsterdam-opera.ticketleap.com/la-dame-blanche/
New Amsterdam Opera will perform the LA DAME BLANCHE in concert with the New Amsterdam Opera Orchestra and Chorus, under the baton of Artistic Director and Principal Conductor Keith Chambers.
CAST
ARNOLD LIVINGSTON GEIS - Georges Brown
KATY LINDHART - Anna
TYLER PUTNAM - Gaveston
JOE LODATO - Dickson
KATHLEEN NORCHI - Jenny
LAURA ZAHN - Marguerite
ANDREW DWAN - MacIrton
KEITH CHAMBERS - Principal Conductor
This French rarity, with a libretto inspired by the works of Sir Walter Scott, was the first opera to reach 1,000 performances by the Opéra Comique in Paris. Boieldieu was praised for this work by no less than Rossini ("You have performed a remarkable feat, that of remaining true, witty, lively and dramatic"), Weber ("No-one's written an opera of such value since the Marriage of Figaro"), and Wagner ("The finest of French culture is conveyed in this opera"). Although LA DAME BLANCHE has enjoyed popular revivals in Europe, it has not been performed in New York City in 30 years.
