Music Director Carl St.Clair Leads Pacific Symphony In Three Semi-Staged Performances Of Wagner's DAS RHEINGOLD

Under the baton of Music Director Carl St.Clair-one of today's foremost Wagner interpreters-audiences can experience the raw power and gripping narrative of Richard Wagner's majestic opera, performed for the first time by Pacific Symphony. These three performances (April 10, 13, and 15) mark a landmark moment in Pacific Symphony's history and are a must-see in St.Clair's final season after 35 years of artistic leadership.

The first of four operas in Wagner's iconic "Ring" Cycle, "Das Rheingold"-whose story influenced J. R. R. Tolkien's "The Lord of the Rings" books-will be semi-staged with orchestra, world-class singers, staging, video elements, costumes and props. "Das Rheingold" will be sung in German with English supertitles.

World-Class Conducting

St.Clair conducted the entire four-opera, 15-hour "Ring" Cycle-which he considers one of his most memorable career highlights-to critical acclaim as general music director and chief conductor of the German National Theatre and Staatskapelle Weimar (2005-08). As the first non-European to hold the position, the role also gave him the distinction of simultaneously leading one of the newest orchestras in America (Pacific Symphony) and one of the oldest in Europe. Now, for the first time, Pacific Symphony audiences will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in St.Clair's interpretation of the first part of this monumental cycle, as the orchestra continues to bring opera to Orange County since launching the "Opera and Vocals" initiative in the 2011-12 season.

"It's a major step for Pacific Symphony, for every orchestra or opera company, to mount any of 'The Ring' operas, and I'm ecstatic that we get to share this with our audiences during my final season as music director," said St.Clair. "'The Ring' changed the course of music history like few other events had. We've performed Wagner's symphonies and concertos before, but this work supersedes his other works in magnitude, scope and influence."

A Mysterious and Epic Tale

Wagner spent a quarter-century (1848-1876) crafting "The Ring" operas, drawing inspiration from Norse mythology and German heroic legends. His revolutionary use of leitmotifs-more than 150 recurring themes-binds music to character, emotion and fate. From the opera's first note-an E-flat drone in the double bass-"Das Rheingold" propels audiences into a gripping mythic universe filled with Rhine maidens, feuding gods, a stolen ring of immense power, and the inexorable consequences of greed. Complete with gods, Rhinemaidens, dwarfs, a beautiful river, freshwater mermaids, an evil troll who forsakes love for power in the form of a golden ring, flawed feuding gods who resort to dirty tricks to get what they want, golden apples of eternal youth, lovesick giants, murder, a glistening castle in the sky, and lots more, this epic story is sure to captivate both new and experienced opera-goers.

"I hope that once our audiences experience 'Das Rheingold,' they will be like me, and become infatuated with the music, the mystery and the magic of this epic work," continued St.Clair. "Maybe some will even become like the Wagner Fanatikers, a fan group who follow the opera all over the world, because once it gets in your system, it's like a great book series; it's hard to put down."

A Cast of Characters

Presenting a cast of more than a dozen characters, "Das Reingold" explores the timeless themes of greed, power, love, and the consequences of greed as the story of the Nibelung dwarf Alberich's stolen Rhine gold (gold ring) unfolds. The protagonist Wotan-the king of the gods-is sung by renowned bass-baritone Kyle Albertson, who has sung the role multiple times across the country. The story continues when Wotan vies with Alberich to get the ring back in his possession, thus granting supreme power. A tall, majestic and palpable presence on stage, Alberich is sung by Canadian bass-baritone Nathan Berg.

Rising soprano Hanna Brammer, who sings Woglinde, a Rhinemaiden, has recently made a splash on the operatic scene performing some of opera's most beloved soprano roles to great acclaim.

Tenor David Cangelosi appears in his signature role as Mime, which he first performed more than 20 years ago at the Metropolitan Opera and has reprised at opera companies worldwide. The cast also includes Alexandra Razskazoff and Krysty Swann as the other two Rhinemaidens, Wellgunde and Flosshilde; Ronnita Miller as Edra, Adam Diegel as Froh, and Aleksy Bogdanov as Donner. Full bios of the artists can be found on the concert page here.

Setting the Stage

To bring this opera to life, Tomer Zvulun, the Carl W. Knobloch, Jr. General and Artistic Director of The Atlanta Opera, serves as Pacific Symphony's production designer and director. He directed Atlanta Opera's "Ring Cycle" in 2023 alongside Assistant Director Gregory Luis H. Boyle, who serves as the stage director for Pacific Symphony's "Das Rheingold." Zvulun also directed the "Das Rheingold" in the 2022-23 season at the Dallas Opera.

Zvulun wrote: "'The Ring' is such a rich masterwork because it is so complex and ever relevant. On the surface, it's packed with fantasy: dragons, giants, dwarves, treasures, caves and one ring to rule them all. But on a deeper level, 'The Ring' is about identity and belonging, about the different types of love and relationships between husbands and wives, fathers and daughters, brothers and sisters - which is why I love 'The Ring'."

The creative team also includes lighting designer Ben Rawson; projection designer Nick Hussong; Costume Designer Mattie Ullrich; costume supervisor Misty Ayres; scenic consultant Steven Kemp; and wig and make-up designer David Zimmerman.

Costumes for this production of "Das Rheingold" were constructed by The Atlanta Opera Costume Studio, Carmel Dundon, The Dallas Opera and Siam Costumes International Company.

Pacific Symphony's Opera Sponsors include Co-Honorary Producers Haydee and Carlos* Mollura, The Isidore and Penny Myers Foundation, Mark Nielson, Opera Focus, and Mary and Patrick Dirk (*deceased).

"Das Rheingold" takes place Thursday, April 10 and Tuesday, April 15 at 8 p.m., and Sunday, April 13 at 2 p.m. in the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall. All three performances include a preview talk with KUSC midday host Alan Chapman at 7 p.m. (and at 1 p.m. for the Sunday performance). This concert is part of the 2024-25 Classical Season and is sponsored by the Hal and Jeanette Segerstrom Family Foundation. Tickets are $30-$251. For more information or to purchase tickets, call (714) 755-5799 or visit pacificsymphony.org.

