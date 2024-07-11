Monét X Change To Make Opera Colorado Debut In DAUGHTER OF THE REGIMENT

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Opera Colorado has announced that Monét X Change, celebrated drag queen and winner of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars, will make her highly anticipated debut with the company in Donizetti's beloved comic opera, Daughter of the Regiment, this November 9-17, with tickets on sale Monday, July 29.

Monét X Change, known offstage as Kevin Akeem Bertin, is a classically trained singer who has seamlessly blended her love for opera and drag. Her dynamic performances and vibrant personality have captivated audiences around the world. In Daughter of the Regiment, Monét brings her distinctive flair and vocal prowess to the role of the Duchess of Krakenthorp, a role she recently brought to life with great acclaim at Minnesota Opera.

"We are overjoyed to welcome Monét X Change to the Opera Colorado family," says Greg Carpenter, the Ellie Caulkins General & Artistic Director. "Her unique talent and charisma will undoubtedly make this production of Daughter of the Regiment an unforgettable event. We invite everyone, especially those in the LGBTQ+ community, to join us for an evening of joy, laughter, and extraordinary music."

Daughter of the Regiment tells the heartwarming and humorous story of Marie, a spirited young woman raised by a French army regiment. As she navigates the challenges of love and identity, Marie encounters a series of comical and touching twists and turns. Joining Monét in this delightful production are a stellar cast of talented artists, including Katrina Galka, making her Opera Colorado debut as Marie; Andrew Stenson as Tonio, Marie's devoted suitor; Stefano de Peppo as Sergeant Sulpice, Marie's protective and loving guardian; and Catherine Cook as the Marquise of Birkenfeld.

Directed by Chía Patiño, this production promises to be a visually stunning and hilariously entertaining experience. Music Director Ari Pelto will lead the Opera Colorado Orchestra in delivering Donizetti's energetic score.

