Metropolitan Opera Cast Change Advisory: DIE WALKÃœRE

Michaela Schuster will sing Fricka in tomorrow's performance of Wagner's Die Walküre, replacing Jamie Barton.

Schuster makes her Met role debut as Fricka, a role she has sung previously at Vienna State Opera. She made her Met debut last season as Klytämnestra in Strauss's Elektra, and this season sings Waltraute in Götterdämmerung as a part of Wagner's Der Ring des Nibelungen. She sings regularly for all the leading German opera houses and for international companies including Vienna State Opera, Paris Opera, La Scala, the Salzburg Festival, and the Royal Opera House, Covent Garden. Her wide repertory includes many other Wagner roles such as Ortrud in Lohengrin, Brangäne in Tristan und Isolde, and Kundry in Parsifal; 20th-century roles such as Marie in Berg's Wozzeck and Judith in Bartók's Bluebeard's Castle, and several roles in operas by Richard Strauss and in Italian repertory, including Amneris in Verdi's Aida, Eboli in Verdi's Don Carlo, and Santuzza in Mascagni's Cavalleria Rusticana.

The cast for Die Walküre includes Christine Goerke as Brünnhilde, Eva-Maria Westbroek as Sieglinde, Stuart Skelton as Siegmund, Greer Grimsley as Wotan, and Günther Groissböck as Hunding. Philippe Jordan conducts.

Performances of Der Ring des Nibelungen run through May 11, 2019.

For further information, please visit metopera.org.





